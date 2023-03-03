Hong Kong slams UK over national security law remarks

Calls British foreign secretary James Cleverly's recent comments 'hypocrisy' and a 'despicable maneuver'

United Kingdom foreign secretary, James Cleverly. (Photo: www.gov.uk)

The Hong Kong government has slammed the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary for his remarks on the decline of freedom of speech in the region as “political smearing and fact twisting.”

Hong Kong urges the United Kingdom “to immediately stop acting against the international law and basic norms of international relations and interfering in the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," the Hong Kong government said in a statement on Feb. 28.

“This is hypocrisy out of political motivation with double standards, and a despicable maneuver with politics prevailing over the law,” the press statement said citing an unnamed government spokesperson.

The outbursts came after the UK’s foreign secretary, James Cleverly, lashed out against the National Security Law (NSL) and its usage against press freedom and free speech in Hong Kong at a UN Human Rights Council meeting on Feb. 27.

“Under the National Security Law, independent media outlets have been closed down. The right to freedom of speech and assembly guaranteed in Hong Kong’s Basic Law has been eroded,” Cleverly said.

“Those who speak out, including journalists or businessmen like Jimmy Lai, have been arrested,” he added.

"The media can exercise their right to monitor the HK Government's work"

Cleverly specifically mentioned Jimmy Lai, a Catholic business tycoon, and democracy supporter, best known as the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. He was arrested, jailed, and faces multiple charges under the Beijing-imposed security law.

Chinese regime imposed the law in 2020 granting Hong Kong authorities unprecedented sweeping powers to detain and prosecute those who raise their voice against the government.

Lai is accused of colluding with foreign forces and producing allegedly seditious publications under the colonial-era sedition law.

He is currently serving a sentence of five years and nine months for fraud over violating the leasing terms of his newspaper’s office complex.

In its defense of the situation of press freedom in the region, Hong Kong authorities stated that the media landscape was “as vibrant as ever.”

“As always, the media can exercise their right to monitor the HK Government's work. Their freedom of commenting on and criticizing government policies, which take place as a matter of routine, remains uninhibited as long as they are not in violation of the law,” the press statement read.

Cleverly had urged “the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to uphold the Sino-British Joint Declaration and urged them to implement the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) Report.”

The Hong Kong authorities defended the arrest of activists and pro-democracy supporters stating that all legal actions initiated were according to evidence and law and there was no discrimination based on an individual’s “political stance, background or occupation.”

Hong Kong accused the UK of suggesting impunity for breaking the law in Hong Kong.

“We are appalled by the remarks of the UK government official that seem to suggest that persons with certain backgrounds should be immune from legal sanctions for their illegal acts and activities,” the statement said.

"The government official concerned chooses to continue to wantonly smear the NSL"

The Hong Kong government also criticized the UK for remarks that were tantamount “to granting such persons [those convicted under the NSL] privileges to break the law and are totally contrary to the spirit of the rule of law."

Hong Kong vehemently defended the NSL stating that it has achieved normalcy of livelihood and economic activities of the Hong Kong community while pointing out that the UK also has laws that are meant to safeguard its interests.

“The UK has many laws on national security, but the government official concerned chooses to continue to wantonly smear the NSL,” the press statement read.

The Hong Kong officials also defended the protection of human rights as per the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.

Hong Kong stated that Cleverly's remarks about rights and freedoms in Hong Kong “amount to political manipulation in disregard of facts."

Democracy advocates including politicians, supporters, and activists across Hong Kong have been abused, arrested, and put on trial since the security law was imposed to crush the massive, oft-violent pro-democracy protests of 2019.

In February, Hong Kong began the national security trial of 47 pro-democracy defendants, who include some of the city's most prominent activists.

