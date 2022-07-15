News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong protester who survived shooting appears in court

Tsang Chi-kin was shot in the chest as he and a group of protesters attacked police officers in October 2019

Hong Kong protester who survived shooting appears in court

Tsang Chi-kin, who was shot in the chest by police in 2019, amid huge pro-democracy demonstrations on China's National Day, holding an X-ray of his wounds during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Hong Kong, on Oct. 7, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 15, 2022 05:52 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2022 05:58 AM GMT

A young man shot by Hong Kong police during democracy protests appeared in court on Thursday after spending more than a year in hiding, often in grim conditions controlled by people smugglers, police announced.

Tsang Chi-kin, 21, was shot in the chest as he and a group of protesters attacked police officers in October 2019, the first person struck with a live round during the months of huge and sometimes violent protests that rocked the city.

He survived his injuries and was later charged with rioting and assaulting police but skipped bail in late 2020 and vanished.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

He resurfaced in police custody on Thursday with Beijing-aligned media reporting that officers swooped on Tsang and three others as they attempted to flee to Taiwan by speedboat.

Hong Kong's national security police declined to comment on whether the group planned to flee to Taiwan.

But at a briefing on Thursday, they detailed how the four -- aged between 16 and 24 -- had previously tried and failed to claim asylum at the United States consulate and then spent more than a year in hiding at the whim of a smuggling network.

Senior superintendent Steve Li said Tsang and his companions were desperate, near broke, "skinny and dejected" when officers detained them on Wednesday.

Li said members of a social media channel had promised to aid Tsang and the others in exchange for money, initially pushing the failed US consulate asylum but the group was turned away.

The channel members then allegedly hid Tsang and the others in a windowless industrial building with "very poor conditions" and when they switched hiding places they put the fugitives into sealed cardboard boxes during transport.

"Psychologically it was very bad, they felt like they were sold into indentured servitude," Li said.

Tsang and the others paid up to a total of HK$400,000 ($51,000) in smuggling fees and they were told to shoot fundraising videos -- all for nothing in return, according to police.

Police said they arrested a 34-year-old warehouse worker who assisted the smugglers and are tracking around 10 other suspects who have fled overseas, including to the United Kingdom.

Tsang appeared in court with shoulder-length hair and a subdued demeanor.

Prosecutors said Tsang presented an "extreme flight risk" and he was remanded in custody with the case adjourned to September 13.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka in turmoil as president flees nation amid mass protests Sri Lanka in turmoil as president flees nation amid mass protests
Indonesian police nab suspects for circulating child pornography Indonesian police nab suspects for circulating child pornography
Francis, a pope who saves the creation Francis, a pope who saves the creation
Hong Kong’s Italian missionary protests activists’ detention Hong Kong’s Italian missionary protests activists’ detention
Pilgrimage to ‘Land of Baptism’ uplifts Pakistani Catholics Pilgrimage to ‘Land of Baptism’ uplifts Pakistani Catholics
Manila’s Catholic center resumes supporting homeless, beggars Manila’s Catholic center resumes supporting homeless, beggars
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of missio ad gentes

Brazilian Catholic seminarians get a dose of “missio ad gentes”

4th National Missionary Congress of Seminarians aims to make mission the central axis of formation and help seminarians acquire an authentic missionary spirit

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.