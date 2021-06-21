X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff

Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side with caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: June 21, 2021 04:23 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2021 04:26 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
2

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia

Jun 18, 2021
5

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
6

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
7

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
8

New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service

Jun 17, 2021
9

Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia

Jun 17, 2021
10

Christians accuse Pakistani lawmakers of blasphemy

Jun 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong pro-democracy paper unable to pay staff

A supporter of two executives from Hong Kong's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung, holds up a copy of the newspaper during a protest outside court in Hong Kong on June 19. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong's pro-democracyApple Daily newspaper has warned it is unable to pay staff and is at imminent risk of closure after the government froze the company's assets using a sweeping new national security law.

Apple Daily has long been a thorn in Beijing's side with unapologetic support for the city's pro-democracy movement and caustic criticism of China's authoritarian leaders.

Its owner Jimmy Lai is in jail and was among the first to be charged under the security law after its imposition last year. Its chief editor and CEO have been detained and its finances frozen.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Mark Simon, an aide to Lai, said the freeze order by the city's security chief last week had crippled the newspaper's ability to do business.

"Our problem at Apple Daily is not that we don't have funds, we have $50 million dollars in the bank," he told CNN on June 21.

"Our problem is the secretary of security and the police will not let us pay our reporters, they will not let us pay our staff, and they will not let us pay our vendors. They have locked up our accounts."

On June 17, more than 500 police officers raided the paper's newsroom and arrested five executives

Lai, 73, is in prison for attending democracy protests in 2019. He faces a life sentence if convicted of national security crimes.

On June 17, more than 500 police officers raided the paper's newsroom and arrested five executives over a series of articles that police said called for international sanctions.

Two of those executives — chief editor Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung — have been charged with "colluding" with foreign forces to undermine China's national security and were remanded into custody over the weekend.

The operation was the first time political views and opinions published by a Hong Kong media outlet have triggered the security law.

Related News

But it is the use of the law's powerful financial freezing tools that looks set to permanently put Apple Daily out of commission.

The law, written in Beijing and imposed on Hong Kong last June, allows authorities to freeze assets of any individual or company in the international business hub that is deemed to be a security threat. It does not require a court order.

Last month Lai's personal assets in Hong Kong and his media company shares were frozen.

On June 17, Secretary for Security John Lee said a further HK$18 million (US$2.3 million) of Apple Daily's company assets had now been blocked.

Simon is himself wanted by Hong Kong police on national security charges

"These are all orders from basically the secretary of security. We are facing a security agency, we are not facing courts," Simon told CNN.

Simon is himself wanted by Hong Kong police on national security charges but left the city last year and has since relocated to the United States.

In its own reporting over the weekend, Apple Daily said it was planning to ask Lee to unfreeze some money so that it can pay some 700 employees.

If the application is unsuccessful, they plan to go to court, the paper added.

Also Read

Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Hong Kong democracy paper defiant as executives charged under security law
Hong Kong democracy paper defiant as executives charged under security law
Caritas Korea helps Ghana tackle youth unemployment
Caritas Korea helps Ghana tackle youth unemployment
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper, arrest five
Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy newspaper, arrest five
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Macau follows Hong Kong in closing Taiwan office
Macau follows Hong Kong in closing Taiwan office

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
'Father of Europe' moves closer to sainthood
Jun 21, 2021
Federal body seeks explanation for Indian nun's expulsion 
Jun 21, 2021
Suspected cattle smugglers lynched in India
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Irish bishops call for peace in Myanmar, Middle East and N. Ireland
Jun 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Church implosion right on schedule
Jun 21, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Myanmar military wages war against Christian ethnic minorities
Jun 21, 2021
The challenges of Christian nurses in Pakistan
Jun 21, 2021
Indonesian bishop in hot water over geothermal plant row
Jun 21, 2021
Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Yes the Vatican is in Italy

"Yes, the Vatican is in Italy!"
Identifying Catholics and weaponizing mysteries

Identifying "Catholics" and weaponizing mysteries
An architect of peace

An architect of peace
Schuman recognized for his faith not his political ideas

“Schuman recognized for his faith, not his political ideas”
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 21 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to have faith and trust

Lord, help me to have faith and trust
We pray for the health workers of the world today

We pray for the health workers of the world today
St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day

St. Aloysius Gonzaga | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.