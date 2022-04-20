News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Hong Kong

Hong Kong pro-democracy DJ gets 40 months for sedition

Tam Tak-chi was convicted of 11 charges including seven counts under the colonial-era sedition law

A pro-democracy supporter argues with a judiciary staff member outside Fanling Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on Sept. 8, 2020, while democracy activist Tam Tak-chi appeared at the court charged with sedition.(Photo: AFP)

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: April 20, 2022 06:23 AM GMT

A pro-democracy Hong Kong radio DJ was today jailed for 40 months for "seditious speech" under a British colonial-era law authorities have embraced as China flattens dissent in the city.

Tam Tak-chi, 49, is among a growing number of activists charged with sedition, a previously little-used law that prosecutors have dusted off in the wake of massive and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The DJ's sentencing was aggravated because his seditious speech continued after China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020, Judge Stanley Chan said while announcing the punishment.

"Live long, mother, wait for me," Tam shouted afterwards as he was taken away from the court.

Better known by his moniker "Fast Beat," Tam hosted a popular online talk show that backed democracy and was highly critical of the government, often using colourful language.

He was a regular presence at the city's pro-democracy protests and often set up street booths to deliver political speeches.

Prosecutors accused Tam of inciting hatred against the authorities by chanting the popular protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times", cursing the police force and repeatedly shouting "Down with the Communist Party".

Judge Chan said Tam was "just a 50-year-old coarse man railing recklessly" in pursuit of a well-paid seat in the Hong Kong legislature.

Tam said in a Facebook post that he would appeal. "My conviction affects Hong Kong people's freedom of speech," he wrote.

His 40-month prison sentence may not be the end of his legal troubles as he has been denied bail in a separate national security case.

Tam's trial was the first since Hong Kong's 1997 handover in which a sedition defendant pleaded not guilty and fought through a full trial.

His conviction and sentencing will set precedents for a host of upcoming sedition prosecutions as China remoulds Hong Kong in its own authoritarian image.

Sedition, with a maximum penalty of two years in jail, is separate from the city's security law, but the courts now treat it with the same severity as acts that endanger national security.

