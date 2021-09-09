X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum

The June 4 museum houses exhibits commemorating Beijing's deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: September 09, 2021 08:34 AM GMT

Updated: September 09, 2021 08:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence

Sep 6, 2021
2

Christian group honors late Brunei cardinal

Sep 6, 2021
3

China orders Christians to pray for communist martyrs

Sep 6, 2021
4

Dangers multiply for Afghan Christians under Taliban rule

Sep 8, 2021
5

Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers

Sep 8, 2021
6

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'

Sep 8, 2021
7

Another pastor attacked in central Indian state

Sep 6, 2021
8

US charity supports ostracized Malaysian Christian couple

Sep 6, 2021
9

Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam

Sep 7, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians and Afghan refugees need pastoral care

Sep 6, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong police raid shuttered Tiananmen museum

A police officer from the National Security Department takes away a sign from the June 4 museum dedicated to the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in Hong Kong on Sept. 9. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong security police today raided the museum that houses exhibits commemorating Beijing's deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square in 1989, a day after they arrested four members of the group that ran the venue.

Officers from the city's newly set-up national security police went into the now-shuttered June 4 museum for a search and cordoned off the building entrance.

In the afternoon, officers moved out multiple exhibits including the giant logo of the museum, a paper model of the Goddess of Democracy — a symbol of the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing — photos of each year's candlelight vigils the alliance held in Hong Kong and at least 36 of boxes of materials from the museum to a truck.

The Hong Kong Alliance is the latest target of a sweeping national security law that China imposed on the city last year to quash dissent after huge and often violent democracy protests.

The raid came a day after security police arrested Chow Hang-tung, vice-chairwoman of the alliance, and three other leaders for "not providing information" according to the national security law. The four are currently detained for investigation.

Last month police ordered the group to hand over financial and operational details, accusing it of working as a "foreign agent".

In his mitigation speech, Ho said he rejected the accusation that they are foreign agents

The request included the personal details of all members since its founding in 1989, all meeting minutes, financial records and any exchanges with other NGOs advocating for democracy and human rights in China.

On Sept. 7, the day of the information handover deadline, alliance members handed police a letter saying the request was illegal, arbitrary and that no evidence of their wrongdoing had been presented.

As police raided the museum on Sept. 9, 12 democracy activists, including the alliance's vice-chairman Albert Ho, pleaded guilty to charges of inciting and joining an unauthorised assembly over the June 4 candlelight vigil in 2020, which was the first one banned by authorities since 1990.

In his mitigation speech, Ho said he rejected the accusation that they are foreign agents, saying the alliance was formed by local democratic groups supporting democracy protesters in Beijing.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Why did Hong Kong, then a British colony situated thousands of miles away at the periphery of the country, get so much involved in the 1989 Democracy Movement?" Ho said.

"The answer is simple and straightforward: Hong Kong people who were about to reunite with our mother country did cherish the aspiration that she would move forward to become a free and democratic nation."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
China orders gaming giants to cut 'effeminate' content
New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal
New bishop installed in China under Sino-Vatican deal
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers
Hong Kong police arrest Tiananmen vigil organizers
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser defies police probe
Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil organiser defies police probe
Support Us

Latest News

Trauma of 9/11 also felt by US immigrant Muslim population
Sep 10, 2021
Indonesian scholarships help Papuan Christian students
Sep 10, 2021
Philippine-born priest inspired by people in Australian bush
Sep 10, 2021
Pakistan reports spike in blasphemy cases in 2020
Sep 10, 2021
Thai monks in hot water for lighthearted podcasts
Sep 10, 2021
Caritas Pakistan shelters worshippers in demolished church
Sep 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is Laudato Si' just a bundle of papers in Asia?
Sep 10, 2021
What do we have left at the end of life?
Sep 9, 2021
Will Japan's next premier support a nuclear-free world?
Sep 8, 2021
Vietnam's young Catholics must evangelize among youths of other faiths
Sep 8, 2021
It's high time Indian religious sisters broke their silence
Sep 6, 2021

Features

Miracle needed for beatification of 'St. Paul of Korea'
Sep 8, 2021
Pakistani philanthropist runs one-of-a-kind bank
Sep 7, 2021
Singapore Catholics spread love for poor beyond borders
Sep 7, 2021
Redemptorist missionaries made Our Lady known in Vietnam
Sep 7, 2021
Thai anti-government protesters defy crackdown
Sep 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Assyrian Church of the East gets new patriarch

Priest who denounced Chiles most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post

Priest who denounced Chile’s most notorious sex abuser gets key Vatican post
UK Catholic bishops voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade

UK Catholic bishops, voluntary organizations plead for end to arms trade
How Sept 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis

How Sept. 11 inadvertently paved the way for the future election of Pope Francis
Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

Pastor creates unconventional space for welcome and worship

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 10 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Friday of the Twenty-third Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others

Lord, help me to resist the temptation to judge others
Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering

Enlighten O God those who are blind to the suffering
Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

Saint Nicholas of Tolentino | Saint of the Day

slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.