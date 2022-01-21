Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block

Updated: January 21, 2022 11:58 AM GMT
People stand under a banner for a pet shop where an employee and a customer later tested positive for Covid-19 after handling hamsters, in the Causeway Bay area of Hong Kong on January 18, 2022, sparking the city's government to plan a cull of more than 1,000 of the animals after some tested positive for coronavirus as well. (Photo by Bertha WANG / AFP)
Nearly 3,000 residents at a Hong Kong housing estate will be confined to their homes for five days, authorities announced Friday, as they struggle to halt an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.The lengthy lockdown order -- reminiscent of those used on the Chinese mainland -- comes as Hong Kong tacks harder to Beijing's "zero-Covid" policy.At least 20 confirmed or preliminary positive cases were found in a public housing block in the Kwai Chung neighbourhood, said health chief Sophia Chan.
The Hong Kong government has said it will provide food and anti-epidemic supplies for affected residents.But some people were spotted buying groceries in bulk on Friday afternoon, according to local media reports.Hong Kong's strict rules have kept the city largely virus-free but internationally isolated.Already strict social-distancing rules were ramped up after an Omicron outbreak began last month.
