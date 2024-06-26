News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong dissident argues for lesser sentence

Benny Tai admitted guilt in a trial of democracy activists for planning an unofficial primary poll in 2020
Policemen watch people entering the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on June 25, 2024.

Policemen watch people entering the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court in Hong Kong on June 25. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong
Published: June 26, 2024 05:45 AM GMT
Updated: June 26, 2024 05:49 AM GMT

Jailed Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist Benny Tai pleaded in court on June 25 for a lesser sentence, as he faces up to life in prison under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing.

Tai, 59, pleaded guilty at a mass trial of democracy activists to "conspiracy to subvert the state power" for organizing an unofficial primary poll in 2020 to shortlist candidates in a bid to win a majority in later-cancelled legislature elections.

The offense carries up to life in jail under the sweeping national security law imposed on the city four years ago to quash dissent after huge, sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Beijing called Tai "the principal culprit" and warned of "severe punishment by law" in an article published on the National Security Ministry's social media platform last week.

On June 25, Tai and four other defendants -– Au Nok-hin, Andrew Chiu, Ben Chung and Gordon Ng -– were the first to attend a mitigation session to argue for lesser sentences.

Wearing a white T-shirt and a black jacket, the grey-haired former constitutional law professor smiled and waved to the public spectators from the defendant's dock.

Stewart Wong, a senior lawyer representing Tai, asked the court to give him two years in jail, which would in theory allow him to be released immediately as he, like most of his co-defendants, has been detained since March 2021.

Wong argued that the alleged conspiracy only became unlawful after Beijing imposed the security law and that Tai's role became "rather limited" since.

Leading prosecutor Jonathan Man however indicated he would press for a severe sentence.

"It's quite unacceptable to say that an organizer of a crime is not a principal offender. I can say that any submission like that defies common sense," Man said.

The three High Court judges handpicked by the government to try the case found in their judgment last month that Tai was "the brain and the primary promoter" of the alleged conspiracy over the primary vote "that would create a constitutional crisis for Hong Kong".

Forty-five of the 47 defendants have been convicted, including Tai and 30 others who pleaded guilty as well as 14 who were found guilty after a 118-day trial last year.

The prosecution is appealing against one of the two acquittals.

Other defendants, including prominent activist Joshua Wong and veteran legislators Leung "Long Hair" Kwok-hung and Claudia Mo, will appear in five other mitigation sessions extending into August.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop George Rajendran Kuttinadar of Thuckalay , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Karnam Dhaman Kumar of Nalgonda , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Patricio Abella Buzon of Bacolod, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Remigiose Maria Paul Inchananiyil  of Thamarassery, India
Read More...
Latest News
Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship
Interfaith alliance calls on Canada to protect places of worship
Pope expresses concern over 'technocratic' future
Pope expresses concern over 'technocratic' future
Church leaders in Holy Land protest municipal tax recovery plan
Church leaders in Holy Land protest municipal tax recovery plan
Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire
Investigators search site of S. Korea lithium factory fire
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.