Hong Kong decries UN criticism of national security law

UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights seeks a review of controversial law, end of rights abuses

A United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights meeting on Feb 15, 2023. (Photo: United Nations via HKFP)

Hong Kong’s government has criticized a United Nations committee report that recommended a review and changes to the territory's repressive national security law and human rights practices.

In a press statement on March 7, an unnamed government spokesperson said the report from the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, seeking a review of the various aspects of the national security law was “one-sided and flawed” and “totally unfounded, but also utterly perplexing.”

The spokesperson said Hong Kong's government “strongly deplores and resolutely rejects the concluding observations the committee issued.”

The official alleged that the UN committee made “inaccurate, biased, and misleading statements on various aspects of the situation in Hong Kong.”

The report from the UN committee was part of its third periodic report of China, including Hong Kong and Macau released on March 6, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

“The committee is concerned about reports of arrests, detentions, and trials without due process of civil society actors, journalists, human rights defenders, [and] lawyers working on human rights,” the report read.

"Hong Kong's government claimed it stands for the freedom of all citizens"

The committee recommended the Hong Kong authorities should “immediately provide all due process guarantees of human rights defenders” and other activists of the 2019-2020 protests against the anti-extradition bill and national security law enactment.

In the press statement, Hong Kong's government claimed it stands for the freedom of all citizens under the security law and follows due process of justice.

“The national security law does not affect the legitimate exercise of the freedom of expression by Hong Kong residents, including criticizing government policies or policies and decisions made by officials,” the statement said.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing government last week lashed out at British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, who slammed Hong Kong’s usage of the national security law against press freedom and free speech at a UN Human Rights Council meeting on Feb. 27.

Hong Kong's government said it “strongly objects” to the UN committee’s “groundless smearing against the law enforcement actions taken by the Hong Kong government during the 2019 serious violence.”

The actions taken by the police “are based on evidence and strictly in accordance with the law in respect of the acts of the persons or entities concerned, and have nothing to do with their political stance, background or occupation,” the press statement read.

Last week three former organizers of Hong Kong's annual vigil to commemorate Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen crackdown were found guilty of refusing to submit information to the national security police.

Reportedly, the convicted organizers refused to comply with the police information request, refuting the police allegation that the Hong Kong Alliance — of which the three were a part — was a "foreign agent."

"Hong Kong's court system has been compromised"

Under the security law, the police can demand a broad range of organizational, financial, and operational details from any person or organization deemed to be a "foreign agent" in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong authorities were particularly displeased by the UN committee’s recommendation to establish an independent national human rights institution and ensure full independence of the judiciary.

Hong Kong argued that its hand-picked national security judges “remain independent and impartial in performing their judicial duties, free from any interference,” the press statement read.

In February, Hong Kong started the largest national security trial of 47 pro-democracy activists including former lawmakers who are accused of subversion for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

Rights activists allege that Hong Kong's court system has been compromised as the pro-Beijing regime handpicked judges and prosecutors.

The UN committee has also recommended measures to improve various aspects of public life in Hong Kong including the right to form and join trade unions, academic freedom, gender equality, and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals.

Hong Kong is required to submit its fifth report under the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights by March 2028.

