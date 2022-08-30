News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong court orders search of Jimmy Lai's phones

The media tycoon is among dozens of activists behind bars over a strict national security law imposed by Beijing

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai (right) is escorted into a Hong Kong Correctional Services van outside the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Feb. 1, 2021

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai (right) is escorted into a Hong Kong Correctional Services van outside the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on Feb. 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: August 30, 2022 09:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 30, 2022 09:33 AM GMT

Two phones owned by jailed pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai can be searched on national security grounds and are not protected by journalistic privilege, a senior judge ruled Tuesday in Hong Kong.

Lai, owner of the now-shuttered Apple Daily tabloid, will soon go on trial for "collusion with foreign forces", an offense that carries up to life in prison under the sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong two years ago.

Two smartphones were seized when hundreds of police officers arrested Lai and raided the newsroom of Apple Daily, which eventually collapsed after its assets were frozen under the security law.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Lai's legal team claimed the content of the phones was covered by journalistic privilege, which is recognized by case law in Hong Kong, as well as a legal privilege that protects conversations between lawyers and their clients.

Last month, police applied for a warrant to search the phones under the national security law.

Wilson Chan, one of the High Court judges handpicked by the government to try security cases, on Tuesday ruled that police could search Lai's phones, including journalistic materials. He excluded content covered by legal privilege.

"Press freedom simply does not equate (to) any blanket prohibition against the seizure, production or disclosure of journalistic materials," Chan wrote in his judgment.

Chan ruled the warrant covers all types of materials so long as they contain or are likely to contain evidence of a national security offense, including journalistic materials.

However, Chan later agreed to grant a stay on police accessing the phones until next week, to give Lai's team time to appeal to a higher court.

In a day-long judicial review hearing last week, Lai's lead lawyer Philip Dykes warned that the lack of safeguards for journalistic materials would cause a chilling effect.

"Confidential journalistic materials are an essential feature and a cornerstone of a healthy and functioning free press," Dykes told the court.

Dykes, a former chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, argued that the national security warrant "abrogated the protection of journalistic materials" under Hong Kong law.

Jenkin Suen, representing the Department of Justice, countered that "journalistic materials cannot by definition form the subject of any order or direction of the court authorizing search or requiring disclosure or production".

Hong Kong has tumbled down press freedom rankings since the imposition of the security law, which has begun transforming Hong Kong's legal landscape, including toughening bail requirements and eliminating juries in some cases.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace 'Third' of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Chinese Catholics warned over ‘foreign infiltration’ Chinese Catholics warned over ‘foreign infiltration’
The death of romance in Japan The death of romance in Japan
Chinese Catholic bishop who revived Church dies at 91 Chinese Catholic bishop who revived Church dies at 91
Indian police hunt for culprits behind church vandalism Indian police hunt for culprits behind church vandalism
Hong Kong court orders search of Jimmy Lai's phones Hong Kong court orders search of Jimmy Lai's phones
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Dying dead waiting

Dying, dead, waiting

It is increasingly obvious that parts, at least, of the Church are undergoing a painful and confusing death, a crucifixion

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.