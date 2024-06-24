Hong Kong charges two under new national security law

Two men were charged under Hong Kong’s feared national security law late last week in what prosecutors and the media say are the first examples of the Beijing-inspired laws being put to use in the territory since enacted in earlier this year.

Au Kin-wai, 58, was charged over the publication of a “seditious” statement on social media that allegedly read: “Revolution is no crime, to rebel is justified.” In a separate court hearing, Chu Kai-pong, 27, was denied bail after committing acts with “seditious intention”.

Both men appeared before the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on June 21. Kai-pong is believed to be the first charged under what is also known as Article 23 after he was detained for wearing a T-shirt calling for Hong Kong’s “liberation.”

Their arrests also followed the controversial resignations of three international judges earlier this month amid warnings the predominantly Cantonese territory and former British colony is sliding into totalitarianism backed by a compliant press.

Since then “wanted” Hong Kong activists living abroad have had their passports cancelled. Among them is Nathan Law who’s mother was evicted from a government subsidized housing unit after her rent fell into arrears.

“It’s case of keep your head down and your mouth shut,” said one long term scholar residing in Hong Kong, who noted that the slogan, “Revolution is no crime, to rebel is justified,” was a popular quote that dated back to the Chinese Cultural Revolution.

Beijing imposed its national security law in 2020 while Hong Kong legislators passed similar laws, designed to work in tandem, in March and include penalties of life imprisonment for crimes related to treason and insurrection.

Human rights groups and Western countries have criticized the laws and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, said it was alarming that such legislation was rushed through in spite of serious concerns about its incompatibility with international law.

Hong Kong's chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu has defended the national security law and the judiciary, saying its implementation closed off loopholes and enabled a return of peace and security after many years of protests, particularly in 2019.

He has also accused Britain and some UK officials and politicians of trying “to weaponize the UK's judicial influence to target” China and Hong Kong.

Beijing has also extended it’s law across the Taiwan Straits and announced the death penalty has been included within its judicial guidelines as a potential punishment for “diehard” supporters of Taiwan’s independence.

The official Chinese mouthpiece, Xinhua, made the announcement on June 21 and it follows the election of President Lai Ching-te, who declared he was a “separatist” shortly after his inauguration last month.

The guidelines say state security bodies should “severely punish Taiwan independence diehards for splitting the country and inciting secession crimes in accordance with the law, and resolutely defend national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity“, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council urged people not to feel threatened by China adding “Beijing authorities have absolutely no jurisdiction over Taiwan, and the Chinese communists’ so-called laws and norms have no binding force on our people.”

“The government appeals to our country’s people to feel at ease and not to be threatened or intimidated by the Chinese Communist Party,” the council said in a statement released June 21.