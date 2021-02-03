X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

'Father of democracy' Martin Lee singled out by Norwegian MPs for devoting his life to the cause

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt

Updated: February 03, 2021 06:41 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
2

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
3

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
4

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
5

Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors

Feb 3, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Feb 2, 2021
7

Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism

Feb 3, 2021
8

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless

Feb 1, 2021
9

Myanmar military condemned after staging coup

Feb 1, 2021
10

Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians

Feb 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong Catholic nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Martin Lee championed democracy in Hong Kong for many years as Britain negotiated the handover of its then colony to Beijing. (Photo: YouTube)

Martin Lee Chu-ming, known to many as the "father of Hong Kong democracy," has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize after China’s crackdown on the enclave effectively dashed promises of universal suffrage made before the 1997 handover.

Two Norwegian parliamentarians nominated the veteran pro-democracy leader, saying he was “a source of inspiration for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong and advocates for freedom around the world.”

He is currently on bail awaiting trial following his arrest last year with 14 others for unauthorized assembly in the wake of massive pro-democracy marches in August and October 2019.

Lee, a London-trained Catholic barrister, championed democracy for many years as Britain negotiated the handover of its then colony to Beijing and worked closely with its last governor, Chris Patten.

He was founding chairman of the first pro-democracy party, the United Democrats of Hong Kong, in 1990 and led its successor, the Democratic Party, while serving in the territory’s legislature for more than two decades.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

Importantly, he served on the drafting committee for the Basic Law, also known as Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, which was supposed to guarantee 50 years of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework while protecting basic rights including freedom of assembly and free speech.

Lee, 82, was nominated for the Peace Prize by two members of the Norwegian Conservative Party, Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde and Peter Frolich, who noted Lee had devoted his life to the cause.

“Martin Lee Chu-ming has pursued every avenue for over 40 years that has been at his disposal for the aim of securing freedom and safety for the people of Hong Kong,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

As a politician and member of the legal profession Lee had fought for a democratic constitution in Hong Kong before and after the 1997 handover, Frolich said.

“He has worked peacefully for democratic institutions, free elections by universal suffrage, and political and civil rights, even in the face of mounting pressure from mainland China,” he said.

Related News

Their nomination of Lee will anger the Chinese government and irritate pro-Beijing supporters in Hong Kong, where the crackdown on pro-democracy activists and their arrests have sparked a long-running outcry, particularly in the West.

Britain has responded, offering special visas with the right to remain in the UK to holders of the British National (Overseas) passports, which were issued prior to the handover.

About 5 million Hong Kongers are eligible and at least 300,000 are expected to apply, with about 7,000 taking up the offer in the last six months of 2020.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee normally announces the Nobel Peace Prize in October before it is presented in December. However, there have been exceptions when no awards have been made due to war or a lack of suitable candidates.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Hong Kongers can become British citizens
Hong Kongers can become British citizens
New Caritas Korea chairman seeks more sharing
New Caritas Korea chairman seeks more sharing
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Unusual Japanese weddings may show new way for Church
Homeless get a helping hand from Korean Catholics
Homeless get a helping hand from Korean Catholics
A silent massacre of Hong Kong's freedoms
A silent massacre of Hong Kong's freedoms
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021
Indian govt rules out national anti-conversion law
Feb 3, 2021
India's mammoth budget ignores millions of poor
Feb 3, 2021
Indian tribal families caned for embracing Christianity
Feb 3, 2021
Senate panel rejects bill to protect Pakistan's minorities
Feb 3, 2021
Philippine bishop inaugurates shrine to Korean saint
Feb 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Cardinal Bo: Let no more blood be shed in Myanmar
Feb 4, 2021
India's mammoth budget ignores millions of poor
Feb 3, 2021
Progressive party challenges Thailand's royal defamation law
Feb 3, 2021
Ending 'arancel' in Philippines will open church doors
Feb 3, 2021
Coup plunges Myanmar further into a climate of religious nationalism
Feb 3, 2021

Features

Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Elderly US nuns hit by Covid-19 wait for vaccines
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Commit to fraternity every day of the year says pope

Commit to fraternity every day of the year, says pope

Patience is not a sign of weakness but the strength of spirit pope tells religious

Patience is not a sign of weakness, but the strength of spirit, pope tells religious
Catholics still angry with German cardinal whos refused to publish sex abuse report

Catholics still angry with German cardinal who’s refused to publish sex abuse report
Focolare elects Israeliborn Arab Catholic as new leader

Focolare elects Israeli-born Arab Catholic as new leader
Womens Work

Women’s Work
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 4 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fourth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, we praise You

Lord, we praise You
May the persecution of Christians end in India

May the persecution of Christians end in India
St. John de Britto

St. John de Britto
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.