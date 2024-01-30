News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Hong Kong cardinal calls for greater Catholic-Anglican unity

Anglicans and Roman Catholics are called to be Jesus’ partners, individually and collectively, Chow said

Cardinal Stephen Chow Saau-yan of Hong Kong preaches at Canterbury Cathedral as part of the ‘Growing Together’ ecumenical summit.

Cardinal Stephen Chow Saau-yan of Hong Kong preaches at Canterbury Cathedral as part of the ‘Growing Together’ ecumenical summit. (Photo: Neil Turner/Anglican News)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 30, 2024 10:18 AM GMT

Updated: January 30, 2024 12:09 PM GMT

Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong has urged the Catholic and Anglican churches to demonstrate greater unity in their individual and collective missions while refraining from competing against each other.

“We, Anglicans and Roman Catholics, are called to be Jesus’ partners, individually and collectively,” Chow said while addressing an ecumenical gathering at Canterbury Cathedral in England on Jan. 28.

Chow told the gathering that all were called like the twelve apostles and disciples to not “form camps working for their own missions or competing against each other.”

“They [the apostle and disciples] were called to become an assembly, a community, a communion, a synodal koinonia, praying and discerning, teaching and serving for the mission of our Triune God,” Chow said.

Chow’s sermon during the Holy Mass on Jan. 28, was part of the “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity,” conducted on the sidelines of the Jan. 22-29 “Growing Together” ecumenical summit, the Anglican Communion News Service (ACNS) reported on Jan. 29.

Archbishop Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, presided over the Holy Mass celebrated at the Canterbury Cathedral along with members from the Catholic and Anglican churches.

Bishop Anthony Poggo, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina, Canada, and Anglican Bishop David Hamid of Europe, co-chairs of the ecumenical summit, attended the Holy Mass among others.

The churches need to protect the young and vulnerable members, Chow said in his homily, saying that safeguarding children and the vulnerable is a “sacred duty.”

“I recall… the gratitude for the mandate from Pope Francis and Archbishop Justin to walk and grow together in our communion and missions,” Chow said.

He also urged Church leaders not to forget and leave behind all those who are disconnected from the church and are sidelined for several reasons.

“God is not amused by anyone losing out, especially those who are marginalized and disconnected, including those in our Church,” Chow emphasized.

Pope Francis and Archbishop Welby jointly commissioned the joint ecumenical summit in Rome on Jan. 25, ACNS reported.

The group of Catholic and Anglican bishops traversed from Rome to Canterbury in England during which they got the opportunity to listen and learn from one another, the report said.

The bishops celebrated what they had in common and tried to understand how faith traditions can work together as partners in the gospel.

At the first phase of the summit in Rome, the bishops took a pilgrimage to the holy sites including the church of San Gregorio al Celio – from where Pope Gregory the Great sent Saint Augustine to England in 597 to become the first Archbishop of Canterbury.

The second phase of the summit took place in Canterbury wherein the bishops participated in discussions on church and world affairs.

The bishops took a tour of Canterbury Cathedral and paid a visit to the shrine of Saint Thomas Becket, the former archbishop who was murdered in the cathedral in 1170 amid a dispute with King Henry II over the rights and privileges of the Church.

Becket (1119-70) was canonized by Pope Alexander III soon after his death. He is venerated both by Catholics and Anglicans.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic priest gets bail after 20 days in Indian prison Catholic priest gets bail after 20 days in Indian prison
Myanmar’s democracy protesters turn armed rebels to fight junta Myanmar’s democracy protesters turn armed rebels to fight junta
Film on German missionary nun premieres in Indonesia Film on German missionary nun premieres in Indonesia
Hong Kong cardinal calls for greater Catholic-Anglican unity Hong Kong cardinal calls for greater Catholic-Anglican unity
China ordains 2nd bishop with Vatican approval in a week China ordains 2nd bishop with Vatican approval in a week
Cambodian opposition leader appeals 27-year sentence Cambodian opposition leader appeals 27-year sentence
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Diocese of Gumla

Diocese of Gumla

In a land area of 6754 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Gumla civil district and part of Simdega

Read more
Diocese of Rajkot

Diocese of Rajkot

The diocese is spread over 109,950 square kilometers and is located in the heart of the Saurashtra region. It covers a

Read more
Diocese of Ramanathapuram

Diocese of Ramanathapuram

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers the civil districts of Coimbatore, Erode,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.