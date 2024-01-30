Hong Kong cardinal calls for greater Catholic-Anglican unity

Anglicans and Roman Catholics are called to be Jesus’ partners, individually and collectively, Chow said

Cardinal Stephen Chow Saau-yan of Hong Kong preaches at Canterbury Cathedral as part of the ‘Growing Together’ ecumenical summit. (Photo: Neil Turner/Anglican News)

Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong has urged the Catholic and Anglican churches to demonstrate greater unity in their individual and collective missions while refraining from competing against each other.

“We, Anglicans and Roman Catholics, are called to be Jesus’ partners, individually and collectively,” Chow said while addressing an ecumenical gathering at Canterbury Cathedral in England on Jan. 28.

Chow told the gathering that all were called like the twelve apostles and disciples to not “form camps working for their own missions or competing against each other.”

“They [the apostle and disciples] were called to become an assembly, a community, a communion, a synodal koinonia, praying and discerning, teaching and serving for the mission of our Triune God,” Chow said.

Chow’s sermon during the Holy Mass on Jan. 28, was part of the “Week of Prayer for Christian Unity,” conducted on the sidelines of the Jan. 22-29 “Growing Together” ecumenical summit, the Anglican Communion News Service (ACNS) reported on Jan. 29.

Archbishop Justin Welby, the head of the Church of England, presided over the Holy Mass celebrated at the Canterbury Cathedral along with members from the Catholic and Anglican churches.

Bishop Anthony Poggo, the secretary general of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Donald Bolen of Regina, Canada, and Anglican Bishop David Hamid of Europe, co-chairs of the ecumenical summit, attended the Holy Mass among others.

The churches need to protect the young and vulnerable members, Chow said in his homily, saying that safeguarding children and the vulnerable is a “sacred duty.”

“I recall… the gratitude for the mandate from Pope Francis and Archbishop Justin to walk and grow together in our communion and missions,” Chow said.

He also urged Church leaders not to forget and leave behind all those who are disconnected from the church and are sidelined for several reasons.

“God is not amused by anyone losing out, especially those who are marginalized and disconnected, including those in our Church,” Chow emphasized.

Pope Francis and Archbishop Welby jointly commissioned the joint ecumenical summit in Rome on Jan. 25, ACNS reported.

The group of Catholic and Anglican bishops traversed from Rome to Canterbury in England during which they got the opportunity to listen and learn from one another, the report said.

The bishops celebrated what they had in common and tried to understand how faith traditions can work together as partners in the gospel.

At the first phase of the summit in Rome, the bishops took a pilgrimage to the holy sites including the church of San Gregorio al Celio – from where Pope Gregory the Great sent Saint Augustine to England in 597 to become the first Archbishop of Canterbury.

The second phase of the summit took place in Canterbury wherein the bishops participated in discussions on church and world affairs.

The bishops took a tour of Canterbury Cathedral and paid a visit to the shrine of Saint Thomas Becket, the former archbishop who was murdered in the cathedral in 1170 amid a dispute with King Henry II over the rights and privileges of the Church.

Becket (1119-70) was canonized by Pope Alexander III soon after his death. He is venerated both by Catholics and Anglicans.

