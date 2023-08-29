News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Cantonese language group shuts down

Linguistic association was accused of breaching Beijing-imposed national security law after posting an essay on its website

Hong Kong Cantonese language group shuts down

Students are pictured participating in a calligraphy workshop at the Hong Kong Language Learning Association in this picture released on Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo: HKLLC / Facebook)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: August 29, 2023 05:01 AM GMT

Updated: August 29, 2023 06:55 AM GMT

A Hong Kong group promoting Cantonese language preservation shut down Monday after police said an essay it posted online had breached a Beijing-imposed national security law, according to the group's founder.

The Hong Kong Language Learning Association was set up in 2013 to support the preservation of Cantonese and safeguard the "linguistic rights" of Hong Kongers.

Spoken by the vast majority of Hong Kongers, Cantonese is distinct from the Mandarin spoken on the mainland.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Association founder Andrew Chan said in a statement he had decided to "cease all operations of the Hong Kong Language Learning Association, effective immediately, in order to ensure the safety of my family and former members".

According to Chan, Hong Kong's national security police searched his family home on August 22 while he was out of town, and demanded the removal of an online article "alleging a violation of the National Security Law".

The law, imposed in 2020 by Beijing after massive and at times violent democracy protests, has effectively quelled all dissent in Hong Kong -- silencing the opposition camp and civil rights groups.

The article in question on the association's website was a fictional short story depicting a future, culturally assimilated Hong Kong, written by a third party and entered into a 2020 writing competition held by the group.

"I have not been told (the) reason it was violating the law," Chan told AFP, adding that officers had searched the flat without a warrant.

Chan said he needed to shutter the group because taking down the story was not enough to avert legal risk.

In a statement, police told AFP that their operations were "handled in light of the actual situation and in accordance with the law," without saying why the article was deemed a violation.

After the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997, government attempts to broaden the use of Mandarin in classrooms have met backlash, with critics decrying it as an erasure of local culture.

Chan made headlines in 2018 when he protested the introduction of compulsory Mandarin tests at the Hong Kong Baptist University, where he was a student.

"(Authorities want) people to learn more Mandarin in order to facilitate the integration of Hong Kong and China," he said Monday, adding that Cantonese has been given an "unfair status".

In recent years, Chan's group ran low on funds and was operated solely by him, he said.

Currently out of Hong Kong on an extended trip, Chan told AFP he would not return "until when I feel safe".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s cannabis controversy reveals East-West dichotomy Japan’s cannabis controversy reveals East-West dichotomy
Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts
Indian bishops appeal to rebuild lives in riot-hit Manipur Indian bishops appeal to rebuild lives in riot-hit Manipur
HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges
Rights forum urges Laos to free detained Chinese lawyer Rights forum urges Laos to free detained Chinese lawyer
Experts unpack Vatican 'catechumenate for marriage' Experts unpack Vatican 'catechumenate for marriage'
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of Madurai

Archdiocese of Madurai

The archdiocesan territory covers a land area of 8,910 square kilometers, and includes the civil districts of Madurai,

Read more
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Diocese of Ningbo

Diocese of Ningbo

Ningbo Diocese covers the three cities of Ningbo, Shaoxing and Zhoushan at the northeastern part of Zhejiang province,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.