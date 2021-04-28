X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case

Presbyterian Church accused of involvement in radio host Edmund Wan's support of Hong Kong protesters to study in Taiwan

UCA News reporter, Hong Kong

UCA News reporter, Hong Kong

Published: April 28, 2021 09:47 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
2

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
3

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
4

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
5

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
6

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
7

India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
8

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
9

Gunmen wound South Sudan bishop-elect before his installation

Apr 27, 2021
10

Christian banker 'fired for his faith' in Pakistan

Apr 28, 2021
Support UCA News
Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case

Radio host Edmund Wan faces four counts of acting with seditious intent. (Photo: D100 screenshot)

Police in Hong Kong have blocked the website of a Taiwan-based church after accusing it of having links to a national security case and pro-democracy protesters in the Chinese-ruled city.

Wen Wei Po, a Chinese state-owned daily run by Beijing’s Hong Kong Liaison Office, reported on April 25 that access to the website was blocked for breaching the national security law — draconian legislation that triggered months-long protests and a heavy-handed crackdown in the former British colony.

The Presbyterian Church in Taiwan is accused of involvement in the national security case of radio host Edmund Wan, who launched a crowdfunding project last year to support Hong Kong protesters to study in Taiwan, reported Apply Daily.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Wan, 52, popularly known as “Giggs,” was the host of popular internet radio channel D100. He was arrested on Feb. 7 and faces four counts of acting with seditious intent stemming from programs he presented on four occasions between August and October last year.

A Hong Kong court denied him bail on Feb. 10 despite his plea on medical grounds and ordered him to be held in police custody until May 10.

According to the Wen Wei Po report, Wan’s crowdfunding campaign raised more than HK$10 million (US$1.29 million) and around HK$4 million was transferred to the Taiwan church’s bank account.

Blocking the site like this is a warning sign that Beijing is extending more mainland China-style restrictions to Hong Kong

The church is accused of “encouraging Taiwanese separatists and aiding Hong Kong rioters and extremists.”

A Presbyterian Church official said that the website’s blocking restricts its efforts to help those desperately in need of help and feared that Beijing was expanding its internet firewall in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong residents frequently leave messages on our website, often asking for help. Blocking the site like this is a warning sign that Beijing is extending more mainland China-style restrictions to Hong Kong,” Pastor Huang Chun-sheng said, according to Taipei Times.

The church said that Hong Kong residents are unable to access the site directly but it can still be loaded by using a virtual private network.

Related News

The blocking of the site is the second internet crackdown by the pro-Beijing Hong Kong administration on allegations of breaching the national security law this year.

On Jan. 6, HK Chronicles, a website which has been documenting information related to pro-democracy protests over past two years, was blocked for “potentially harming national security or inciting such a crime.”

China still considers Taiwan as one of its provinces and has threatened to annex it militarily

Meanwhile, the official website of the Democratic Progressive Party, as well as the recruitment page of the Ministry of National Defense’s website, have also been blocked in Hong Kong, according to Taipei Times.

Taiwan is a sovereign, democratic nation, though it has never officially declared independence. China still considers Taiwan as one of its provinces and has threatened to annex it militarily.

Relations have soured further recently as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen publicly supported pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and promised to offer sanctuary to Hong Kong residents who flee to Taiwan to escape a crackdown by the city’s pro-Beijing authorities.

Also Read

South Korean cardinal dies at 89
South Korean cardinal dies at 89
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis
Japanese archbishop visits exhibition on Myanmar crisis
Macau Church pays tribute to unborn children
Macau Church pays tribute to unborn children
Korean bishops urge protection of life, oppose legalized abortion
Korean bishops urge protection of life, oppose legalized abortion

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis
Apr 28, 2021
Hong Kong blocks Taiwan church's website in security case
Apr 28, 2021
Sri Lankan cabinet approves proposed burqa ban
Apr 28, 2021
Philippine diocese shuts churches due to priest infections
Apr 28, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021
Filipino community pantries bring to life Jesus' miracle
Apr 22, 2021

Features

Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh
Apr 28, 2021
Beyond welfare law, South Korea's disabled need more support
Apr 27, 2021
The dark side of Japan's sacred island
Apr 27, 2021
Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos
Apr 26, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church agency seeks to build peace in violencehit Africa

Church agency seeks to build peace in violence-hit Africa
British Jesuits launch global campaign for jailed Indian confrere

British Jesuits launch global campaign for jailed Indian confrere
Biden and the bishops still trying to figure each other out

Biden and the bishops: still trying to figure each other out
Child protection center in Rome to become Institute of Anthropology

Child protection center in Rome to become Institute of Anthropology
Catholics in Quebec fear shortage of altar wine

Catholics in Quebec fear shortage of altar wine
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 29 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Heavenly Father, help me be a quiet

Heavenly Father, help me be a quiet
May Holy Eucharist nourish and strengthen us

May Holy Eucharist nourish and strengthen us
St. Catherine of Siena | Saint of the Day

St. Catherine of Siena | Saint of the Day
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.