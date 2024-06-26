Hong Kong bites back after US trafficking downgrade

The US State Department has placed Hong Kong on its ‘watch list,’ saying new security laws were hampering efforts to combat human trafficking, which prompted an angry rejection from the territory’s authorities.

Released in the US on June 24, the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report: Hong Kong claimed the Hong Kong government had continued to deny trafficking publicly despite ongoing anti-trafficking efforts of government officials and NGOs.

It said Beijing’s national security law imposed in 2020 and similar legislation enacted by Hong Kong in mid-March, known as Article 23, had restricted NGOs and civil society organizations when they tried to engage the government on human trafficking issues.

As a result, the former British colony was downgraded from Tier 2 to Tier 2 Watch List – effectively one tier down from the second tier of the four-tiered index.

“We vehemently oppose and firmly reject the unfounded and false remarks in the report against the situation in Hong Kong. Trafficking in persons is never a prevalent problem in Hong Kong,” said a government statement.

“The findings in the report are groundless. The rating of Hong Kong at Tier 2 [Watch List] is utterly unfair, misconceived, and not substantiated by facts.”

The report mainly focussed on some 360,000 domestic helpers – often from the Philippines, Indonesia, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia – saying there were insufficient safeguards to protect them and that they were at a “high risk” of being trafficked.

“NGOs reported law enforcement made efforts to improve its interviewing procedures and provide breaks and basic amenities to potential victims,” the report said.

“But law enforcement often did not use a trauma-informed approach while interviewing potential victims during the identification process, which exacerbated victims’ emotional distress,” it said while noting a lack of convictions among traffickers.

However, trafficked victims often found themselves arrested and deported for offenses ranging from immigration to narcotics and commercial sex, which it added were “committed as a direct result of being trafficked.”

The US report recommended increased protection for foreign domestic workers, including a prohibition on worker-charged recruitment fees, eliminating a two-week rule that allows workers to live outside their place of employment, and legal maximum working hours.

It also found human traffickers had exploited domestic and foreign victims in Hong Kong and also exploited victims from Hong Kong abroad.

“Victims include citizens from mainland PRC, Indonesia, Kenya, the Philippines, Thailand, Uganda, and other Southeast Asian countries, as well as countries in South Asia, Africa, and South America,” it said.

Many were lured or forced into the sex industry, shipping and construction, electronic recycling facilities, nursing homes, and private homes. Drug trafficking syndicates also coerced foreign women, including by physical violence, into carrying drugs into Hong Kong.

“Increasingly, traffickers use fraudulent promises of high-paying jobs to lure Hong Kong citizens to primarily Cambodia, Laos, and Burma and exploit them in forced labor in online scam operations,” it said, echoing an earlier report by the United States Institute for Peace.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, among others, has criticized security laws and their incompatibility with international law. However, Hong Kong has defended the legislation, saying it has enabled a return to peace and security after many years of protests.

Two men became the first people charged under Hong Kong’s national security law late last week, and a third was charged on June 23 with three counts of sedition over graffiti scribbled on the back of bus seats, which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.