Hong Kong bishop’s historic trip to Beijing amid Sino-Vatican tension

A Catholic archdiocese in southern India has marked the end of a centuries-old practice of endogamy, disallowing members from marrying outside the close-knit Knanaya community, following a court order. For about 17 centuries, Catholics in the archdiocese faced expulsion if they married outside the community.

The archdiocese was established for the Knanaya Catholic community who claim to have their origin from a group of Jewish-Christian emigrants from Cana in Southern Mesopotamia that came to Kerala in the fourth century. The community practices endogamy to maintain “the purity of their lineage.”

Justin John became the first person from the Kottayam Knanaya archdiocese to break the endogamy practice. He is posing for a photo session with his would-be wife Vijimol Shaji during his engagement at St. Francis Xavier’s Church under the Archdiocese of Tellicherry on April 17. (Photo – supplied)

However, some Catholics opposed the practice calling it discriminatory. A civil court in Kerala struck it down on April 30, 2021, after a long legal battle.

The archdiocese appealed against the order, but the high court upheld the lower court order in March last year.

Police in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad stepped up security around a Christian church following a mob attack on Sunday. Around 40 armed men pelted bricks on the Voice of Jesus Church in Khokhar town. The attackers are suspected to have fired bullets during the evening prayer.

The outer wall of the church carried three bullet marks while the gates and windows were damaged. A case has been registered at the local police station under the anti-terrorism law. Pastor Younas Masih of the affected church claimed the attack followed the harassment of his daughter and son by a gang of hooligans.

Furniture strewn around at the Voice of Jesus Church in Khokhar town in Pakistan's national capital Islamabad after it was attacked by a mob of armed men during the evening prayer on April 16. (Photo supplied)

Police refused to accept the attack as a religious issue and termed it a “fight between kids.” The incident came four days after a militant group, Baloch Liberation Army, shot dead a Christian and termed him a police spy against them.

The 55-year-old Pervaiz Masih was killed in Turbat of Balochistan province last Wednesday. His family members dismissed the allegation and said it was a typical lie to cover up the crime.

Malaysians have paid tributes to British-born Catholic environmental conservationist Kenneth Robert Saxby Proud, who set up the first nature reserve in the Christian-majority Sarawak state and engaged in conservation works in Asia and Africa. The 75-year-old Proud died last Friday due to cancer-linked complications.

His body was cremated after funeral services at St. Joseph’s Cathedral church in Sarawak state capital Kuching on Monday. Family members said as per his final wish, Proud’s ashes will be scattered “amongst the nature in Sarawak.”

British-born Catholic environmental conservationist Kenneth Robert Saxby Proud set up the first nature reserve in the Christian-majority Sarawak state of Malaysia in 1975. (Photo: The Borneo Post)

Many posted on social media to pay tributes to him for his pioneering conservation work. A graduate in ecology, Proud came to Sarawak in the 1970s with a plan to implement a nature conservation project in the forested areas in Sarawak and monitor the key wildlife species. He helped set up the Semenggoh Wildlife Center in 1975. He also spent a considerable time documenting the various species of animals.

Proud was also engaged in various wildlife conservation works in the Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Hong Kong, India, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Namibia, Tanzania, and Mauritius.

The Diocese of Jeonju in South Korea has excommunicated a Catholic exorcist, Raphaella Um Ok-soon, for allegedly violating the doctrine of the Catholic Church and receiving gifts including money from Catholics for the fulfillment of prayers. The excommunication comes following reports from victims and requests for investigation, says a decree signed by Bishop John Kim Son-tae of Jeonju.

Besides defrocking Um, the diocese has formed two bodies to investigate the allegations. Bishop Kim said following a preliminary probe, it was found Um Ok-soon held prayer meetings from 2003-2022 and accepted gifts such as money under the pretext of “healing the family” and “private prayer.”

St. Francis Xavier Cathedral of Jeonju, South Korea is seen in this file image. The diocese has excommunicated a Catholic exorcist for violating Catholic doctrine. (Photo: UCA News)

The victims of Um hail from six dioceses – Seoul, Daejeon, Incheon, Suwon, Cheongju, and Jeonju. The action from Jeonju Diocese comes as controversial Christian cult movements in South Korea came under intense scrutiny following the broadcast of a Netflix drama last month.

The series exposed the dark sides of four Christian cult leaders who are accused of illegal activities including fraud and sexual exploitation.

A lay Catholic religious teacher in Indonesia with an alleged habit of watching porn videos has been accused of sexually abusing seven elementary school students.