News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong bishop starts first China visit

Visit of Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan is expected to improve relations between Christian communities

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong started his first visit to mainland China on April 17

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong started his first visit to mainland China on April 17. (Photo: Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2023 08:39 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2023 11:27 AM GMT

Hong Kong’s Catholic bishop has started his first visit to mainland China amid allegations of the communist regime flouting the terms of a Vatican-China deal over the appointment of bishops.

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan of Hong Kong began a five-day trip by visiting Beijing Archdiocese in the Chinese capital on April 17, reported Fides news agency.

The Jesuit bishop is leading a delegation from Hong Kong that includes auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing and diocesan vicar Father Peter Choy Wai-man.

In Beijing, Chow attended a prayer vigil for the beatification of Matteo Ricci, an Italian Jesuit missionary (1552-1610) who is among the founding figures of Catholic missions in China.

On Dec. 17 last year, Pope Francis declared Ricci a ‘venerable’ — the second stage of a three-step sainthood process in the Catholic Church after authorizing the proclamation of his heroic virtues.

During the visit on the invitation of Archbishop Joseph Li Shan of Beijing, Chow and the Hong Kong diocesan delegation are expected to meet Li, other local bishops, and religious and clergy in order to promote exchanges and interaction between Catholics in Hong Kong and mainland China.

While announcing the visit on March 9, Chow said his visit would “underscore the mission of the Diocese of Hong Kong to be a bridge Church and promote exchanges and interactions between the two sides.”

The delegation is scheduled to visit the Beijing Major Seminary, the national seminary of the Catholic Church in China, and other relevant institutions concerning religious affairs.

Chow will also participate in evening prayers and celebrate a thanksgiving Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Beijing. The Hong Kong delegation will also visit the tomb of Ricci.

Before the prayer vigil for Ricci on April 17, the Catholic Church in Beijing set up an exhibition of pictures documenting the life and works of the missionary. It is part of a series of activities to promote the missionary spirit and work of Matteo Ricci.

Chow’s visit to Beijing comes about two weeks after the Vatican accused the Chinese regime of violating the Vatican-China agreement by installing Bishop Joseph Shen Bin of Haimen as the bishop of Shanghai without Vatican approval.

Bishop Bin is believed to have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party. He was elected chairman of the state-run bishops' conference during the 10th National Congress on Catholicism in China in August 2022. 

China’s state-run Catholic Church bodies — the Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and Bishops Conference of the Catholic Church in China — are not recognized by the Vatican.

Archbishop Li of Beijing was among the senior Catholic leaders who attended the installation ceremony of Bin in Shanghai on April 4.

China severed formal ties with the Vatican in the 1950s following the communist takeover. Since then, the appointment of bishops has been a thorny issue.

In 2018, the Vatican signed a secretive deal with China for two years which reportedly allows the appointment of bishops with approval from both China and the Vatican. The deal was renewed in 2020 and 2022, each time for two years.

The Vatican says it aims to unite millions of Catholics in China divided between state-run and Vatican-approved churches.

China’s Catholic leaders who opposed the deal termed it a “betrayal” of underground Catholics who remained loyal to the Vatican despite state purges.

However, in November, just a month after the latest renewal, the Vatican issued a public statement of regret, essentially accusing the Chinese government of violating the agreement when Bishop John Peng Weizhao of Yujiang was installed as auxiliary bishop of Jiangxi, "a diocese not recognized by the Holy See."  

Since the signing of the deal, six bishops have been ordained with approval from both parties. The Vatican has recognized several bishops ordained “illicitly” earlier without a papal mandate. Media reports say about 40 dioceses in China remain without bishops.

Bishop Chow of Hong Kong, a diocese under the direct jurisdiction of the pope, was appointed and installed after about two years of delay.

The Vatican reportedly overlooked Hong Kong’s Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing for the post after he lent support to the pro-democracy movement in the city that began in 2019.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The rise of Asia is fraught with challenges The rise of Asia is fraught with challenges
Malaysians pay homage to pioneering Catholic conservationist Malaysians pay homage to pioneering Catholic conservationist
Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy Court forces Indian archdiocese to part with endogamy
Neo-Christian Church attacked in Pakistan’s capital Neo-Christian Church attacked in Pakistan’s capital
Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist Korean diocese excommunicates exorcist
Catholic teacher in Indonesia held for abusing students Catholic teacher in Indonesia held for abusing students
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.