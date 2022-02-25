X
Hong Kong

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

'We are citizens of a global village, and our well-being is intimately intertwined,' says Bishop Stephen Chow

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 25, 2022 10:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 25, 2022 03:17 PM GMT

Hong Kong bishop asks Catholics to pray for Ukraine

A religious Ukrainian woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence Square in Kyiv amid Russian missile strikes and artillery on Feb. 24. (Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP)

Bishop Stephen Chow Sau Yan of Hong Kong has urged Catholics to pray for Ukraine, which is battling an invasion by the Russian army with fierce battles reportedly close to the capital Kyiv.

“We are seriously disturbed by the attacks of Russia on Ukraine. While we acknowledge the complexity of international politics, we feel deeply saddened by the civilians’ loss of lives and homes,” Bishop Chow said in a Feb. 25 letter.

He said the military maneuvers and the manipulation of political powers are shattering “the hope for peace and stability” of people in Ukraine, which declared independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) in 1991.

The bishop said Hong Kong was battling against the fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic but “we cannot ignore the pains that another pandemic of egoism and hegemonic mentality is inflicting on our world.”

“We are citizens of the global village, and our well-being is intimately intertwined. Let us offer our sincere prayers for those in Hong Kong and throughout the world who are struck by these two pandemics,” he said.

He asked people to pray “God to touch in-depth the hearts of the ones who have the power to revert this tragic trajectory to restore hope for peace in our world.”

The bishop's call to prayer follows a similar appeal from Pope Francis.

“The power of earnest prayers en masse can achieve what is beyond human imagination,” Bishop Chow said.

The bishop also asked his people to “render caring support” to Ukrainian people living in Hong Kong “as well as our friends from Hong Kong residing in Ukraine.”

