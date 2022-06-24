News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong arrests 5 for sedition before China rule anniversary

City authorities on high alert amid preparations for July 1 and possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping

Hong Kong is clamping down on dissent as it prepares for the 25th anniversary of its handover to China

Hong Kong is clamping down on dissent as it prepares for the 25th anniversary of its handover to China.

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: June 24, 2022 05:44 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2022 06:48 AM GMT

Hong Kong police have arrested five people for sedition as the city prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chinese rule and a potential visit from China's leader Xi Jinping.

Two men, aged 28 and 30, were arrested and charged on June 22 with "doing an act or acts with seditious intention," which carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

They were suspected of posting messages on social media that "promote feelings of ill will and enmity between different classes of the population of Hong Kong and incite the use of violence," police said in a statement.

Hong Kong authorities are on high alert as the city prepares for the pivotal date of July 1, when a new government will be sworn in and the former colony marks 25 years of its handover from British rule.

While past Chinese leaders tended to visit Hong Kong on key anniversaries, a potential visit by Xi next week has been complicated by the country's zero-tolerance policy for coronavirus infection risks.

Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 in the wake of massive democracy protests. The law was wielded by officials to crack down on dissent.

More than 190 people in Hong Kong have been arrested for national security crimes, though authorities have dismissed criticisms about shrinking civil liberties

Local authorities have also dusted off the little-used offense of sedition, which was first penned by British colonial rulers and had been long criticized as an anti-free speech law.

Over the last two years sedition has been wielded against journalists, unionists, activists, a former pop star and people critical of the government's response to the Covid pandemic.

More than 190 people in Hong Kong have been arrested for national security crimes, though authorities have dismissed criticisms about shrinking civil liberties.

Police on June 22 also announced three new arrests in relation to a previous case involving a martial arts coach accused of running an armed separatist movement.

Officers arrested three men aged between 39 and 50 for sedition and seized "a large number of offensive weapons" including machetes, knives and swords from their residences.

In March, authorities laid charges against two people after they allegedly set up a martial arts training hall to organise an "armed force for Hong Kong independence".

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asia reels from natural disasters Asia reels from natural disasters
Philippine diocese warns churchgoers of defrocked priest Philippine diocese warns churchgoers of defrocked priest
PNG poll violence is expected — the question is how much PNG poll violence is expected — the question is how much
Christians condemn article defaming India's first layman saint Christians condemn article defaming India's first layman saint
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution
Nigerian lawyer causes stir by wearing traditional garb Nigerian lawyer causes stir by wearing traditional garb
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Laywomen taking up top posts in French dioceses

Laywomen taking up top posts in French dioceses

A fledgling movement is underway in France to give women key positions to assist bishops in diocesan governance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.