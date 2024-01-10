Hong Kong approves first Catholic university

Saint Francis University began in 1985 as the Caritas Francis Hsu College

The Caritas Institute of Higher Education of Hong Kong is now Saint Francis University. (Photo: Caritas Hong Kong)

The Hong Kong government has approved the church-run Caritas Institute of Higher Education (CIHE) as a university, making it the first government-recognized Catholic university in the Chinese-ruled territory.

The chief executive-in-council and the permanent secretary for education have approved the institute as a university and its name has been changed to Saint Francis University on Jan. 9, the Hong Kong administration said in a press release.

The granting of a university title is “a milestone” for the Catholic institute and also “testimony to the government’s commitment to provide young people in Hong Kong with quality, flexible and diversified study pathways,” said Christine Choi Yuk-lin, the secretary for education.

The Catholic institution is the fourth self-financing post-secondary education establishment granted a university title, reported the Hong Kong diocesan publication Sunday Examiner.

Along with the Caritas Bianchi College of Careers, St. Francis University offers post-secondary programs in 35 different disciplines, ranging from social sciences to technologies and economics with about 2,500 students.

Hong Kong’s bishop Cardinal Stephen Chow had promoted the idea of a Catholic university when he was the local superior of the Jesuits before he became bishop, the Examiner said in the report.

The university began in 1985 as the Caritas Francis Hsu College, becoming an approved post-secondary college in 2001 offering sub-degree programs.

After acquiring accreditation for offering degree-level programs in 2010, it changed its name to Caritas Institute of Higher Education in 2011, the report stated.

As Jesuit superior, Chow wanted to build a new university in Fanling, close to the border with Mainland China, but the authorities rejected it for urban planning reasons.

Once he became bishop, Chow revived the idea of a university by suggesting that the Institute of Higher Education be turned into a university.

“The upgrade in the title will open up more opportunities for quality learning in tertiary education and give recognition to youths who want to develop their profession,” said Kim Mak Kin-wah, university president, told the South China Morning Post.

“After the name change, the university will continue to offer our distinctive curriculum.”

As of August 2022, the Hong Kong diocese had an estimated 395,000 Catholics in a population of about 7.4 million, according to diocesan records.

Education is a major ministry of the Catholic Church in the former British colony.

The diocese runs 32 kindergartens, 105 primary schools, 85 secondary & middle schools, 1 vocational institute, 16 adult education centers, 8 special schools, and 2 post-secondary schools, according to the Hong Kong diocese.

Of these institutes, 99 are run by the diocese, 36 are run by Caritas, 46 are run by male religious congregations, 66 by female religious orders and 2 are run by the laity.

