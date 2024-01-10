News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong approves first Catholic university

Saint Francis University began in 1985 as the Caritas Francis Hsu College

The Caritas Institute of Higher Education of Hong Kong is now Saint Francis University

The Caritas Institute of Higher Education of Hong Kong is now Saint Francis University. (Photo: Caritas Hong Kong)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 10, 2024 11:30 AM GMT

Updated: January 10, 2024 11:35 AM GMT

The Hong Kong government has approved the church-run Caritas Institute of Higher Education (CIHE) as a university, making it the first government-recognized Catholic university in the Chinese-ruled territory.

The chief executive-in-council and the permanent secretary for education have approved the institute as a university and its name has been changed to Saint Francis University on Jan. 9, the Hong Kong administration said in a press release.

The granting of a university title is “a milestone” for the Catholic institute and also “testimony to the government’s commitment to provide young people in Hong Kong with quality, flexible and diversified study pathways,” said Christine Choi Yuk-lin, the secretary for education.

The Catholic institution is the fourth self-financing post-secondary education establishment granted a university title, reported the Hong Kong diocesan publication Sunday Examiner.

Along with the Caritas Bianchi College of Careers, St. Francis University offers post-secondary programs in 35 different disciplines, ranging from social sciences to technologies and economics with about 2,500 students.

Hong Kong’s bishop Cardinal Stephen Chow had promoted the idea of a Catholic university when he was the local superior of the Jesuits before he became bishop, the Examiner said in the report.

The university began in 1985 as the Caritas Francis Hsu College, becoming an approved post-secondary college in 2001 offering sub-degree programs.

After acquiring accreditation for offering degree-level programs in 2010, it changed its name to Caritas Institute of Higher Education in 2011, the report stated.

As Jesuit superior, Chow wanted to build a new university in Fanling, close to the border with Mainland China, but the authorities rejected it for urban planning reasons.

Once he became bishop, Chow revived the idea of a university by suggesting that the Institute of Higher Education be turned into a university.

“The upgrade in the title will open up more opportunities for quality learning in tertiary education and give recognition to youths who want to develop their profession,” said Kim Mak Kin-wah, university president, told the South China Morning Post.

“After the name change, the university will continue to offer our distinctive curriculum.” 

As of August 2022, the Hong Kong diocese had an estimated 395,000 Catholics in a population of about 7.4 million, according to diocesan records.

Education is a major ministry of the Catholic Church in the former British colony.

The diocese runs 32 kindergartens, 105 primary schools, 85 secondary & middle schools, 1 vocational institute, 16 adult education centers, 8 special schools, and 2 post-secondary schools, according to the Hong Kong diocese.

Of these institutes, 99 are run by the diocese, 36 are run by Caritas, 46 are run by male religious congregations, 66 by female religious orders and 2 are run by the laity.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

New Major Archbishop elected for India’s Syro-Malabar Church New Major Archbishop elected for India’s Syro-Malabar Church
Paul VI’s Journey to the Holy Land 60 Years Ago Paul VI’s Journey to the Holy Land 60 Years Ago
New Ram temple symbolizes Hindu resurgence in India New Ram temple symbolizes Hindu resurgence in India
Residents flee after volcano eruption alert in Indonesia Residents flee after volcano eruption alert in Indonesia
Low birthrate blamed for closure of Korean Catholic kindergartens Low birthrate blamed for closure of Korean Catholic kindergartens
Sri Lanka promises to check distortion of religious teachings Sri Lanka promises to check distortion of religious teachings
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Phu Cuong

Diocese of Phu Cuong

In a land area of 9,543.35 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole provinces of Binh Duong and Tay

Read more
Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Handan is located at the southernmost of the Hebei province and is 400 kilometers southwest from the national capital

Read more
Diocese of Xuanhua

Diocese of Xuanhua

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Xuanhua/Süanhwa is a diocese located in the city

Read more
Diocese of Kalyan

Diocese of Kalyan

In a land area of 145,663 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Greater Bombay, Thane,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.