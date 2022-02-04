X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

China has embarked on a crackdown in Hong Kong following massive and at times violent pro-democracy protests

AFP, Hong Kong

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: February 04, 2022 09:08 AM GMT

Updated: February 04, 2022 09:15 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights

Feb 2, 2022
2

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account

Feb 1, 2022
3

Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai

Feb 1, 2022
4

Pakistani Church gets its first 'Servant of God'

Feb 1, 2022
5

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls

Feb 3, 2022
6

China promotes new book on atheism targeting religions

Feb 2, 2022
7

Indian women want Catholic leaders to 'walk the talk'

Feb 3, 2022
8

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians

Feb 1, 2022
9

'Dodgy' Philippine pastor backs Marcos-Duterte poll bid

Feb 3, 2022
10

Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide

Feb 1, 2022
Support UCA News
Hong Kong activist arrested ahead of Olympics protest

A protester holds up a sign after marching across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, during a demonstration on Feb. 3 against the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. (Photo: AFP)

A veteran Hong Kong activist was today arrested for "incitement to subversion" ahead of a planned protest against Beijing's hosting of the Winter Olympics, hours before the opening ceremony was due to kick off.

China has embarked on a crackdown in Hong Kong following massive and at times violent pro-democracy protests, imposing a sweeping national security law that criminalised much dissent.

Wen Wei Po, a newspaper that answers to Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, said Koo Sze-yiu was arrested this morning by national security police.

A senior police source confirmed to AFP that Koo had been detained for "incitement to subversion" and that four others had been taken in to assist with their investigation.

The arrest comes days after Hong Kong journalists received a media invitation bearing Koo's name saying he was planning to protest on Feb. 4 outside Beijing's Liaison Office in Hong Kong ahead of the start of the Olympics.

"Many political activists and Hong Kong citizens have been jailed and cannot spend Lunar New Year with their families because of abuses of Hong Kong's national security law," read the invitation, dated Jan. 31.

The septuagenarian activist, who is terminally ill with cancer, has been jailed multiple times — most notably in 2013 for burning China's flag

"The central government is only concerned with hosting the Winter Olympics to whitewash the situation, and does not care about miscarriages of justice in Hong Kong," it said.

Koo could not be reached for comment to confirm if he had organized a protest.

The septuagenarian activist, who is terminally ill with cancer, has been jailed multiple times — most notably in 2013 for burning China's flag to protest against Beijing's treatment of dissidents on the Chinese mainland.

Protest has been all but outlawed in Hong Kong since the 2019 unrest.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The national security law, enacted in 2020, criminalizes "secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion" and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Hong Kong police have arrested more than 160 people under the law, with about 100 formally charged. Most are denied bail until trial.

The city has also kept strict anti-coronavirus measures that ban gatherings of more than four people for the past two years.

Beijing's hosting of the global sporting event has largely been overshadowed by a Western diplomatic boycott over China's human rights record.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Chinese Christian faces trial for prayers on Tiananmen anniversary
Chinese Christian faces trial for prayers on Tiananmen anniversary
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
China promotes new book on atheism targeting religions
China promotes new book on atheism targeting religions
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai
Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Feb 5, 2022
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
Feb 5, 2022
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Feb 5, 2022
Sri Lankan religious leaders call for radical change
Feb 5, 2022
Pakistan to get its first Catholic saint
Feb 4, 2022
Papua New Guinea sees the light on death penalty
Feb 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Papua New Guinea sees the light on death penalty
Feb 4, 2022
Serving Covid-19 patients during Tet holidays in Vietnam
Feb 4, 2022
Pakistan's budding saint among pope's new models of faith
Feb 4, 2022
Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
Feb 2, 2022
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022

Features

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Rediscovering truth in a posttruth world

Rediscovering truth in a post-truth world
Parish missions the seeds of a synodal Church

Parish missions: the seeds of a synodal Church
Lived from the Heart

"Lived from the Heart"
The miraculous catch

The miraculous catch
Give me a drink

Give me a drink
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.