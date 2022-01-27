X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Honduran bishops urge dialogue during political crisis

A prominent Jesuit calls the prospects of dialogue 'remote' as rival groups vie for control of Congress

David Agren, Catholic News Service

David Agren, Catholic News Service

Published: January 27, 2022 06:22 AM GMT

Updated: January 27, 2022 06:25 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Scared of a solemn hymn?

Jan 25, 2022
2

Mekong dams hit fishing and farming in Laos, Thailand

Jan 26, 2022
3

Dismay as hymn dropped from India's Republic Day ceremony

Jan 24, 2022
4

The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh

Jan 24, 2022
5

Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India

Jan 26, 2022
6

Priests urge Filipinos to shoot down Marcos election bid

Jan 26, 2022
7

Indian nuns question Church's silence in rape case

Jan 24, 2022
8

Is India on the path to genocide?

Jan 26, 2022
9

Remote Vietnam parish produces first priest after nearly a century

Jan 25, 2022
10

Thousands of ethnic Chin cross Myanmar border into India

Jan 24, 2022
Support UCA News
Honduran bishops urge dialogue during political crisis

Supporters of Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro attend a vigil at the Honduran Congress in Tegucigalpa on Jan. 22. (Photo: AFP)

The Honduran bishops' conference has urged dialogue as a political crisis threatens to torpedo the Central American country's presidential inauguration.

A prominent Honduran Jesuit, meanwhile, called the prospects of dialogue "remote" as rival groups vie for control of the country's Congress.

"We are making a sincere and open call to dialogue as soon as possible between the president-elect and representatives of both groups that aspire to the presidency of congress, so they can come to an agreement and find a solution that respects the law and restores serenity, peace and order," the bishops said in a Jan. 24 statement titled, "Let's not put the rule of law in danger."

Honduras celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Suyapa on Feb. 3, with a novena leading up to the feast. The bishops asked that Hondurans pray for political calm during the novena, saying, "Let us ask with faith that this crisis can be overcome as soon as possible."

In the Nov. 28 elections, Hondurans voted overwhelmingly for change, opting for opposition candidate Xiomara Castro. She was scheduled to take office Jan. 27.

But a dispute erupted in congress as 18 lawmakers from Castro's Liberty and Refoundation Party joined the ruling National Party in electing their own president in the congress. The maneuvering -- which resulted in violence within the Congress -- ruptured a deal Castro had with a political ally, who was supposed to be elected president of congress.

People could no longer bear that every day there was a new act of corruption, so people were fed up

The two groups are both claiming rightful control of the presidency of Congress.

"Conditions for dialogue are remote at this time," said Jesuit Father Ismael Moreno Coto, founder of Radio Progreso. "Tempers are quite heated and the interests of these groups are ... based on personal calculations."

"Millions of people are backing Doña Xiomara, and there are these politicians who are looking to maintain (power) structures and control of the state, particularly the national congress, for their own personal interests ... They're not interested in change."

The November elections captured the widespread fatigue with 12 years of National Party rule, which started shortly after the ouster of Castro's husband, President Manuel Zelaya, in a 2009 coup. Rule under National Party and outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández has been marked by gross corruption, accusations of electoral fraud in 2017, outward migration and suspicion of narcotics traffickers entering government. Hernández's own brother was convicted on drug charges in a U.S. court.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hernández "totally lost credibility with the people," said Father Germán Calix, former director of Caritas Honduras.

"What people wanted to change is the system of corruption in the country, which was really aberrant ... People could no longer bear that every day there was a new act of corruption, so people were fed up," Father Calix added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Women's voices key to addressing clergy sexual abuse
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Catholics in Kazakhstan pray for peace amid deadly unrest
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Support Us

Latest News

Japan to help Bill Gates' next-gen nuclear power project in US
Jan 27, 2022
Pope's comments on gay children win praise in Philippines
Jan 27, 2022
Indonesian anti-terror chief issues grim warning
Jan 27, 2022
Two arrested for vandalizing St. Sebastian statue in India
Jan 27, 2022
Growing support for striking workers at Cambodian casino
Jan 27, 2022
Blasphemy case registered over church attack in Pakistan
Jan 27, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Is India on the path to genocide?
Jan 26, 2022
Scared of a solemn hymn?
Jan 25, 2022
The enduring spiritual legacy of Thich Nhat Hanh
Jan 24, 2022
India remains a work in progress at 75
Jan 24, 2022
Letter from Rome: Pope wants a Bible in every Catholic's hand
Jan 24, 2022

Features

Reopening of Maya Bay signals changes to Thai tourism
Jan 26, 2022
Tribal priests persist with German mission in central India
Jan 26, 2022
Plight of Israel's Christians neglected in Jewish-Muslim conflict
Jan 25, 2022
Vietnam Catholics rush to feed poor during Tet festival
Jan 21, 2022
Decriminalizing sex crime victims in Indonesia
Jan 20, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Grard Depardieu vs Archdiocese of Paris

Gérard Depardieu vs. Archdiocese of Paris
Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report

Vatican defends Benedict XVI following Munich abuse report
Growing the synodal parish the cornerstone of a synodal Church

Growing the synodal parish -- the cornerstone of a synodal Church
Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast

Walking alongside the people of Ivory Coast
Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church advocates use of Arabic in liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.