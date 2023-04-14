Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia

In a remote village in the restive Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, about 200 people fled their homes and took shelter in government schools after eight tribal Christians were killed in a gun battle between two insurgent groups. The violence took place in Khamtangpara, a village in the Bandarban district, on Holy Thursday.

Police recovered eight bodies the next day. All the dead were Christians — four Baptists and four Presbyterians and belonged to the ethnic minority Bawm community.

Famed for natural beauty Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts is also a hotbed of bloodletting insurgency. In the latest violence, eight Christians from the tribal Bawm community were allegedly killed by an insurgent group on April 6. (Photo: Amnesty International)

Local police chief Abdul Mannan said local people alerted police to the gunfight between insurgent tribal groups — the Kuki-Chin National Front and the United People's Democratic Front. Those killed are suspected members of the Kuki-Chin National Front, a newly emerged rebel group.

A two-decades-old deadly tribal insurgency for a separate tribal homeland in the hills ended with a peace treaty in 1997, but some tribal people opposed it and continued the armed struggle. Sectarian violence and rivalry between armed groups has left scores dead ever since.

Christian leaders in India's Manipur state have appealed for peace after government agencies demolished three churches. The state government, run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, demolished the churches claiming that they were built illegally on government land in the capital Imphal.

An official from Imphal Archdiocese said the demolition was carried out early morning on Tuesday, probably to avoid people's resistance and violence. The demolished churches belong to Catholic, Baptist, and Lutheran Churches. Imphal Archdiocese bought the land of the demolished Holy Spirit Church some 20 years ago from a person.

The pro-Hindu government in India’s Manipur state demolished three churches in the wee hours of April 11 to avoid communal clashes (Photo supplied)

However, a dispute over the land has been going on for more than four years. In 2020, the church challenged the government order for demolition, and in March 2023, the court stayed the order.

However, the court order was revered on April 4 and the church was demolished within days.

Independent neo-Christian churches in Faisalabad city of Pakistan’s Punjab province complained of harassment after the Federal Investigation Agency began a probe into their financial dealings.

The agency issued notices to some 300 people including pastors, Sunday school teachers and officials of charities. The notice said those facing probe are suspected to be "involved in money laundering” and should personally present the details of their financial dealings at the agency’s offices in Faisalabad.

Pakistani Christians hold candles as they offer prayers during an Easter service on the rooftop of their house during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 12, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

The details include their source of income, bank details, and proof of tax paid in the past five years besides personal and business details. Pakistan’s Anti Money Laundering Act stipulates a sentence of up to 10 years in jail along with a fine of about 61,000 US dollars for those convicted under the law.

Church leaders say the move is an attempt to harass Christians who face various forms of persecution and discrimination in the Muslim-majority country. Minorities Alliance Pakistan, a Christian group working to protect the interest of religious minorities, said they plan to resist the “harassment of Christians” through legal means.

About 450 religious leaders, trade unions, and activists in Sri Lanka have jointly issued a statement to oppose a proposed anti-terrorism law, calling it unwanted and urging diplomatic missions to intervene to roll it back. The Anti-Terrorism Act will replace the existing Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Activists say the new law is a more serious threat to democracy in the bankrupt nation. A new terror law was unnecessary as existing laws are sufficient to combat terrorism.

In this October 14, 2015 file photo, Tamil protesters hold placards demanding the release of activists being held under tough anti-terror laws in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo. Religious leaders, trade unions, and activists are calling for the scrapping of a new anti-terrorism bill which they say is more draconian than the existing law. (Photo: AFP)

For years, anti-terror law has been exploited as a draconian tool to suppress dissent and detain activists, lawyers, religious leaders, journalists, student leaders, opposition politicians, and human rights defenders. The law was introduced in 1979 to help the government tackle the 30-year civil war waged by Tamil separatists that ended in 2009.

However, terror threats re-emerged in 2019 when an Islamist terror group carried out multiple suicide bombings on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday that killed more than 290 people. The international community has repeatedly urged Sri Lanka to repeal the repressive terror law.

Global rights groups Human Rights Watch and ChinaAid have issued statements and slammed the Chinese regime for handing lengthy jail terms to two prominent human rights defenders, allegedly for subversion. The groups called for their immediate release.