Holy Week a nightmare for Christians in Asia and Africa

A special police team beef up security at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, Indonesia, on March 31 ahead of Easter following a suicide bombing on Palm Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

With the “Easter attack” becoming a routine affair in Asia and Africa over the last decade, Holy Week has become a nightmare for Christians as the mere act of going to church invites death and destruction for the congregation.

Christians in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and now Indonesia, and their counterparts in Nigeria and Egypt in Africa, have faced deadly attacks — and God knows which nation is next in the line of fire.

The perpetrators’ newfound love for Holy Week attacks is not surprising because churches tend to be full with the faithful at this time, presenting ripe targets in large numbers at one go.

Attacks are ensured of maximum impact both in terms of casualties and publicity in the most important week of worship of the global Christian community.

