News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Holy Land patriarchs say 'ultimate hope only God’

The Easter message from the Patriarch and Heads of Churches comes amid increasing attacks on Christian sites

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, salutes the crowd upon crossing through Israel's controversial separation barrier into the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Dec. 24, 2021, ahead of Christmas celebrations

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, salutes the crowd upon crossing through Israel's controversial separation barrier into the biblical city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Dec. 24, 2021, ahead of Christmas celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Judith Sudilovsky, OSV News

By Judith Sudilovsky, OSV News

Published: April 04, 2023 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: April 04, 2023 05:26 AM GMT

Just as early Christians were sustained by the words of St. Peter describing Jesus' resurrection as offering a "new birth into a living hope," so too should the Christians of the Holy Land today be encouraged and empowered by this knowledge as they face tumultuous times, when their own faith continues to be tested, said the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in their March 31 Easter message.

"As we have all seen in recent months, escalating violence has engulfed the Holy Land," they wrote. "Local Christians, in particular, have increasingly suffered adversities similar to the ones about which St. Peter wrote."

Following the November election of Israel's most politically and religiously right-wing government, Israel has experienced Israel Defense Forces army raids into the northern West Bank Palestinian cities; Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israelis, and almost three months of growing Israeli protests against the new government's attempts to carry out a judicial overhaul.

Many Israelis believe it will break Israel's already fragile democracy. In addition, attacks against Christian sites also have increased.

The Patriarchs and Church leaders noted in their statement that over the past year some churches, funeral processions, and other Christian places of public gathering have become targets of attacks, and some holy sites and cemeteries have been desecrated.

This includes vandalizing a statue of Jesus at the Franciscan Church of Flagellation in the Old City Feb. 2, as well as what was called "a violent incident" at the Tomb of Mary church in annexed east Jerusalem March 19.

Church leaders also noted that ancient liturgies, such as the Palm Sunday procession and the Orthodox Holy Fire Ceremony, have been closed off to pilgrims. The Holy Fire ceremony takes place on Orthodox Holy Saturday when thousands of local Orthodox Christians and Orthodox pilgrims celebrate the proposed miracle of fire at the Tomb of Jesus in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher and which Israeli police see as a fire hazard because there is only one entrance into the church.

"This is in spite of our agreements to cooperate with the governing authorities, and to accommodate any reasonable requests that they might present," the Patriarchs and Church leaders said in their statement.

"While we will persevere in these good-faith efforts, we ask the overseeing officials to work cooperatively and collaboratively with us, even as we call upon the international community and local residents of goodwill to advocate on our behalf, in order to help secure the safety, access, and religious freedom of the resident Christian community and the millions of Christian pilgrims annually visiting the Holy Land -- as well as the maintenance of the religious Status Quo."

Though they welcomed this support, their final hope was not placed in the hands of any human source, they said.

"We place our ultimate hope only in God. For through Christ's resurrection, we have the blessed assurance of the Almighty's gracious providence through the Holy Spirit, a source of divine power that is able to sustain us today, just as it sustained Jerusalem's first Christians those many centuries ago," they said in the statement.

"And so it is in the hope offered in Christ's resurrection that we exchange with our fellow believers around the world that ancient Christian greeting that continues to resound so powerfully today: 'Christ is Risen!'"

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism Christian-hating Bangladeshi man receives baptism
Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors Mental illness plagues Japan’s nuclear disaster survivors
Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy Chinese Christian jailed for commemorating Tiananmen tragedy
Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary Sri Lankan Church asks govt not to undermine judiciary
Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus Transport shortage hits Philippine Holy Week exodus
One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack One dead, church damaged in Myanmar junta attack
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

In a land area of approximately 23,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Eluru

Diocese of Eluru

The diocese of Eluru was bifurcated from the diocese of Vijayawada on Feb. 26, 1977. It comprises civil district of

Read more
Archdiocese of Zamboanga

Archdiocese of Zamboanga

In a land area of 1,648 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the City of Zamboanga. Zamboanga City is

Read more
Archdiocese of Seoul

Archdiocese of Seoul

The archdiocesan territory covers Seoul, an area of 605 square kilometers, and Hwanghae province, an area of 16,744

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.