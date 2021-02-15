X
Your Daily Mass
UCA News
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Holy Land mission is precious, says Pope Francis

Pope highlights the important service of the Commissaries of the Holy Land in a message for their 600th anniversary

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: February 15, 2021 07:57 AM GMT
Holy Land mission is precious, says Pope Francis

A view of Jerusalem. (Photo: Vatican News

The mission to the Holy Land is “precious” and “a seed of fraternity,” Pope Francis said in a message on the 600th anniversary of the establishment of the Commissaries of the Holy Land.

On Feb. 14, the 600th anniversary of the institution of the Commissaries, the pope sent a message to Franciscan Brother Francesco Patton, the Custos of the Holy Land.

“The mission of the Commissaries is still relevant: to support, promote and enhance the mission of the Custody of the Holy Land by making a network of ecclesial, spiritual and charitable relationships that have as their focal point the land where Jesus lived,” the message said.

Extending his blessings and supporting its “precious service,” Pope Francis expressed hope that it may "increasingly become a seed of fraternity.”

Brother Patton thanked the pope for his closeness through a message on the 600th anniversary celebrations.

Brother Patton, who belongs to the Order of Friars Minor, noted that the service of the Commissaries is precious and in many ways irreplaceable.

The Custos reiterated his gratitude to the pope and the support extended by the Congregation for the Oriental Churches.

Pope Martin V established the Commissariats of the Holy Land in 1421.

The Franciscans, charged with the Custody of the Holy Land, entrusted laymen with the task of procuring economic support for the Holy Land, and the position of the procurator, the forerunner of the commissar, was created.

Later, the laity were gradually replaced by Franciscan monks who are appointed by their territorial superior in consultation with the Custos of the Holy Land.

Currently, there are 67 Commissariats of the Holy Land, spread in 60 nations.

“The Commissariats were not established 600 years ago by chance,” said Father Marcelo Ariel Cichinelli, the Custody’s delegate for the Commissariats of the Holy Land.

“History situates their creation during a hard period for the life of the Custody when strong support was a need for the mission in the Holy Land.” 

UCA News
