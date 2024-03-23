News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

HK's new national security law comes into force

Authorities said the law was necessary to 'prevent black-clad violence,' a reference to pro-democracy protests in 2019
HK's new national security law comes into force

Lawmakers vote for Article 23 in the chamber of the Legislative Council after the conclusion of the readings of the Article 23 National Security Law, in Hong Kong on March 19. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong
Published: March 23, 2024 05:08 AM GMT
Updated: March 23, 2024 05:16 AM GMT

Hong Kong's new national security law came into force on March 23, putting into immediate effect tough penalties of up to life imprisonment for crimes including treason and insurrection.

The law -- commonly referred to as Article 23 -- targets five categories of national security crimes and was swiftly passed by Hong Kong's opposition-free legislature on March 19.

The United States, the European Union, Japan and Britain have been among the law's strongest critics, with UK Foreign Minister David Cameron saying it would "further damage the rights and freedoms" of those in the city.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on March 22 expressed "deep concern" that the law could be used to undermine rights and curb dissent, adding it could damage Hong Kong's reputation as an international finance hub.

But Hong Kong leader John Lee has called the passage of the "Safeguarding National Security Ordinance" a "historic moment".

He has often cited Hong Kong's "constitutional responsibility" to create the new legislation as required by the Basic Law, the city's mini-constitution since its handover from Britain to China in 1997.

Lee also said the law was necessary to "prevent black-clad violence", a reference to Hong Kong's massive and at times violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, which brought hundreds of thousands to the streets demanding greater autonomy from Beijing's grip.

In response, authorities cracked down on protesters, and Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020 -- targeting secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces -- which has effectively silenced opposition voices in Hong Kong's once-vibrant civil society.

Nearly 300 people have been arrested under the 2020 law so far.

But Lee -- sanctioned by the United States for his role as security chief during the 2019 protests -- has said Article 23 was still needed to "plug" the legislative gaps of Beijing's law.

'Expanding' definition of security

Under the new law, penalties run up to life in prison for sabotage endangering national security, treason and insurrection; 20 years for espionage and sabotage; and 14 years for external interference.

It has also expanded the British colonial-era offense of "sedition" to include inciting hatred against China's Communist Party leadership, with an aggravated sentence of up to 10 years in jail.

City leader Lee is now empowered to create new offences carrying jail terms of up to seven years through subsidiary legislation, while the security minister can impose punitive measures on activists who are overseas, including canceling their passports.

Police powers have also been expanded to permit detaining people for up to 16 days without charge -- a jump from the current 48 hours -- and to restrict a suspect from meeting lawyers and communicating with others offenses.

The United Kingdom and Australia on March 22 updated their travel advice to warn citizens about the risks of breaching the new law when travelling to Hong Kong.

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a March 22 press conference that the new law was an "alarming expansion of the Chinese Communist Party's assault on freedom in Hong Kong".

A previous attempt by the government to introduce Article 23 in 2003 was dropped after half a million Hong Kongers protested against the law.

This time, public response in the city was muted after the law's passage.

But protests are expected worldwide, from Australia and Canada to Britain, where a large Hong Kong diaspora relocated after the government's crackdown on the 2019 protests.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

"The purpose of this new law is to crush the only bit of freedom left in Hong Kong by extending sentences and expanding the definition of national security," said US-based activist Frances Hui.

Hui -- who is subject to a $128,000 bounty issued by Hong Kong authorities -- called on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on those who took part in passing the new law.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Anthony Shun Yao of Jining, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Paul Tawat Singsa of Nakhon Sawan, Thailand
Read More...
Father
Administrator Shiqing Yang of Wuzhou, China
Read More...
Bishop
Apostolic Administrator Oscar Jaime Llaneta Florencio of Philippines, Military, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Church must rethink its 'anachronistic' sexual ethic: priest
Church must rethink its 'anachronistic' sexual ethic: priest
Abortions soar to highest number post Dobbs, study finds
Abortions soar to highest number post Dobbs, study finds
Work brings back dignity for unemployed Christians in West Bank
Work brings back dignity for unemployed Christians in West Bank
Israel defiant on Rafah assault even without US support
Israel defiant on Rafah assault even without US support
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.