News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

HK’s largest journalist group fearful over new security law

The law will criminalize treason, insurrection, theft of state secrets, espionage and endangering national security
Protesters hold up copies of Apple Daily as they demonstrate for press freedom in a Hong Kong shopping center in August 2020. The front-page photograph shows the newspaper’s founder, Jimmy Lai, being arrested in the newsroom. The Hong Kong Journalists Association fears a new security law may affect news reporting in the city.

Protesters hold up copies of Apple Daily as they demonstrate for press freedom in a Hong Kong shopping center in August 2020. The front-page photograph shows the newspaper’s founder, Jimmy Lai, being arrested in the newsroom. The Hong Kong Journalists Association fears a new security law may affect news reporting in the city. (Photo: Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter
Published: February 26, 2024 11:12 AM GMT

The Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), the city’s largest and oldest press group, said it fears a new domestic security law may affect news reporting and urged the government to protect reporters.

The new security law, also known as Article 23 referring to the provision in the city’s mini-constitution, could have “far-reaching implications” for the press, HKJA said in a submission on Feb. 24, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The association has also proposed the authorities provide clearer definitions for provisions relating to offenses, including external interference and theft of state secrets.

What constitutes “state secrets” is too broad, the group said.

Journalists receive leaks from government sources from time to time, for example in relation to personnel changes and policy announcements, and it is difficult for the press to determine if the sources are disclosing this information with lawful authority, it added.

Regarding the external interference offense, the definition of "foreign forces" is also too vague, HKJA said, and questioned about whether attending events funded by overseas business chambers or organizations with foreign links could constitute "collaboration with an external force."

Hong Kong’s legislature is without an effective opposition due to recent changes in electoral rules that allow only “patriot” politicians to get elected. The parliament is expected to pass the new security law this year, which is separate from the 2020 national security law imposed by Beijing following the 2019 pro-democracy unrest.

The association made the submission to the Security Bureau amid a month-long public consultation for the security law. The 110-page paper on the legislation seeks to criminalize five types of crime: treason, insurrection, theft of state secrets and espionage, sabotage endangering national security, and external interference, HKFP reported.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee has claimed most people support the law.

The HKJA said the press seeks to serve the public interest and hold authorities accountable and was not a threat to national security.

It said that 90 percent of 105 journalists who took part in the group’s survey believed it would have a significant negative impact on press freedom.

"[HKJA] thinks that when enacting the law, the government should avoid [situations where] journalists find themselves caught up in legal trouble due to their regular news gathering, reporting or commentary work," the group's Chinese-language submission read.

Pro-government Hong Kong Federation of Journalists claimed in response to HKJA's submission that the group did not represent the news industry.

"The HKJA... seriously twisted the facts and attempted to cause confusion and create panic," the group wrote. "They completely fail to represent the views of Hong Kong's media industry."

The concerns raised by HKJA are a rare expression of local dismay about the potential impact of Article 23.

This follows criticism against the security law in a joint statement signed by UK-based advocacy group Hong Kong Watch and activist groups based in the US, UK, and Canada that said the new law would bring “further devastating consequences” for human rights in the city.

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government has crushed opposition to the security law ever since it was first floated in 2003, triggering protests joined by an estimated 500,000 people.

The Beijing-imposed national security law led to the arrests of dozens of activists, the collapse of civil society groups, and the shuttering of 10 media outlets including the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. Over 1,000 journalists have lost their jobs, and many emigrated to other countries.

The law also bans unauthorized mass protests.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

The HKJA also recommended that, under the domestic security law, there should be a need to prove that there was "material damage" done to national security.

"The association believes that many offenses are currently defined too broadly, which may result in many cases being prosecuted where there is no real risk or very little risk to national security... causing the severity of charges to far exceed the actual harm of the offenses," the group wrote.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Stephen Boonlert Phromsena of Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand
Read More...
Auxiliary Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Ruben Caballero Labajo of Cebu, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Feili Wang of Anguo, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Stephanus Buu Thien Tri of Can Tho, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Posters targeting Christian schools reappear in India’s Assam
Posters targeting Christian schools reappear in India’s Assam
Indonesian police hunt for seminarian accused of child abuse
Indonesian police hunt for seminarian accused of child abuse
Indian state stifles Muslims as national election approaches
Indian state stifles Muslims as national election approaches
Philippine government accused of stifling protests
Philippine government accused of stifling protests
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.