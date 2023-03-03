HK’s female migrant workers demand fair deal

Hong Kong law does not allow migrant domestic workers to enjoy welfare benefits, labor group says

Leaders representing migrant workers' groups in Hong Kong call for an end of abuses and discrimination during a press conference by Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body on March 2. (Photo supplied)

A coalition of rights groups advocating for workers from various countries in Hong Kong has called on the authorities to end abuses and discrimination against female migrant domestic workers.

Women migrant workers from different countries are called to “unite to continue to change the system that causes violence to migrant domestic workers,” Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body said in a statement on March 2, ahead of International Women’s Day next week.

The coalition consists of 12 labor groups representing workers from Asian countries and territories including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Nepal.

According to official data, Hong Kong has about 340,000 domestic migrant workers, mostly Filipino and Indonesian women, Hong Kong Free Press reported on March 2.

As per Hong Kong law, they must live in the house of their employer and cannot benefit from the city’s welfare policies, such as free consumption vouchers.

During the March 2 press conference, the workers’ coalition alleged that women in Hong Kong face significant challenges as they are “boxed into roles deemed acceptable by society” and women migrants endure even worse treatment.

“Women migrants are looked at as products, packaged and ready to be sold in the market to the lowest bidder,” the group said.

Women migrants are treated as “slaves” and get “slave wages” while enduring more working hours, and problems with accommodation.

“They are even punished for 'job-hopping' as if the other workers are not doing this, and as if they are willing to risk months of unemployment on a whim,” the Asian migrants’ coalition said.

The group leaders said that unfair policies for migrant domestic workers result in an abusive system, which eventually “breeds lawmakers who use their power to be divisive in a modern society.”

They called on the Hong Kong government to review and change policies for migrant domestic workers as existing policies worsen their situation, triggering “slavery” in the sector.

The group wants the end of the “two-week rule” — which requires a migrant worker to leave Hong Kong within two weeks after the termination of a job contract. It also seeks an end to mandatory live-in arrangements, the exclusion of migrant domestic workers on statutory minimum wage and regulation of working hours.

The coalition also demanded an apology from Hong Kong lawmakers Elizabeth Quat and Frankie Ngan who allegedly made racist remarks against migrant domestic workers, accusing them of job-hopping.

“We urge lawmakers to create laws that will improve the protection of both the employers and migrant domestic workers ... and ensure equal, fair and just treatment by Hong Kong society to hundreds of thousands of migrant domestic workers,” the group said.

