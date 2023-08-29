News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges

A study has found almost a fifth of children refuse to attend classes due to primary school adaptation pressure

HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges

Officials of Hong Kong Christian Service are seen during the launch of Social and Emotional Support for Special Education Needs (SEN) Children Adapting to Primary School survey on Aug. 29. (Photo: HKCS)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 29, 2023 10:31 AM GMT

Updated: August 29, 2023 10:45 AM GMT

Most of the children with special education needs (SEN) and their parents in Hong Kong face immense pressure in adaptation due to a lack of adequate social, emotional, and academic support, says a new survey.

Social and Emotional Support for SEN Children Adapting to Primary School survey by Hong Kong Christian Service (HKCS), released on Aug. 29, found that higher the social-emotional skills of SEN children better their academic performance and the lower the pressure of learning and parental care.

The survey is based on interviews with 347 parents of SEN children and 158 professionals serving such children. The professionals included principals, teachers, social workers, and therapists.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Children with special education needs refer to children with learning difficulties or disabilities who need extra or different help from what is given to other children of their age, according to UK-based Family Lives, a family welfare organization.

The charity group has called on the government, schools and pre-school rehabilitation services to strengthen social and emotional support in the primary school adaptation program to support SEN children and their parents.

It is high time to address the issue as the city has seen the number of SEN primary and secondary students in Hong Kong has doubled in the past ten years to nearly 60,000, the group said.

The study found almost a fifth of the children refuse to attend classes due to primary school adaptation pressure.

It also highlighted a weaker self-management performance of the SEN children.

The three most common difficulties experienced by such children were “not being able to calmly resolve disputes with classmates,” “not being able to stay calm when teased” and “not being able to stay calm when disagreeing with others.”

Regarding learning attitudes, the three most common difficulties experienced by SEN children were “not being able to keep up with learning,” “not being able to answer the teacher’s questions in class” and “not being able to concentrate in class.”

As a result of moving up to primary school, 34.3 percent of SEN children faced ‘very high’ pressure to learn, 18.4 percent had ‘refused to go to school,’ 36.0 percent of parents reported that the pressure of caring for their children was ‘very high,’ and 27.1 percent had ‘persistent sleep problems.’

The study includes the case of Nga Yin, a working mother of a six-year-old son, Long, who has autism spectrum disorder and developmental delay.

Long had pre-school education during the Covid-19 pandemic, and his lack of physical classroom experience resulted in weaker social-emotional skills.

So, he started primary school in 2022/23 and has been unable to make friends.

One day, Long had a dispute with his classmates because he could not sit in his original seat on the school bus and cried when he returned home.

“I never imagined that Long would have such social difficulties. If the school can better follow up on his social-emotional skills as he adapts to primary school, it will make his primary school life more enjoyable,” Nga Yin said.

Joyce To, head of HKCS Bridge-Integrated Education Service, stressed the need to support SEN children and their parents better.  

“SEN children face many difficulties when they enter primary school, and their parents are also under great pressure to care for them. We need to improve the existing support as soon as possible to equip SEN children and their parents better,” she said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s cannabis controversy reveals East-West dichotomy Japan’s cannabis controversy reveals East-West dichotomy
Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts Saudi Arabia slammed for death penalty for social media posts
Indian bishops appeal to rebuild lives in riot-hit Manipur Indian bishops appeal to rebuild lives in riot-hit Manipur
HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges HK's children with learning difficulties face many challenges
Rights forum urges Laos to free detained Chinese lawyer Rights forum urges Laos to free detained Chinese lawyer
Experts unpack Vatican 'catechumenate for marriage' Experts unpack Vatican 'catechumenate for marriage'
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Maliana

Diocese of Maliana

The diocese of Maliana serves three districts located in the border areas between Timor Leste and Indonesia. These

Read more
Diocese of Nanyang

Diocese of Nanyang

Nanyang Diocese covers Nanyang city, 2 districts and 11 counties in Henan province. Nanyang, a prefecture-level city,

Read more
Archdiocese of Ozamiz

Archdiocese of Ozamiz

In a land area of 1,939.32 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Cities of Ozamis, Oroquieta, and Tangub

Read more
Diocese of Jagdalpur

Diocese of Jagdalpur

With a land area of 39,171 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers southern region of the Chhattisgarh state

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.