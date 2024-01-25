News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
HK top court overturns Tiananmen vigil organizer’s acquittal

Barrister Chow Hang-tung is among dozens jailed for allegedly violating the city's repressive national security law

Chow Hang-tung, barrister and a leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, poses during a photo session in Hong Kong on March 21, 2021

Chow Hang-tung, barrister and a leader of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, poses during a photo session in Hong Kong on March 21, 2021. (Photo: Peter Parks/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

January 25, 2024

Updated: January 25, 2024 12:14 PM GMT

Hong Kong’s top court has overturned the acquittal of an activist and human rights lawyer for charges of inciting people to take part in an unauthorized vigil to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown.

Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal on Jan. 25 approved the government’s appeal, restored the conviction of Chow Hang-tung, and sent the case back to a lower court judge for final verdict, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said that Chow could not challenge the legality of the police ban on the vigil as part of a defense in criminal proceedings.

“The authority of a prohibition would be weakened if a defendant could re-open the question of the prohibition’s validity in criminal proceedings, despite confirmation of the Appeal Board,” Cheung said.

Cheung added that the vigil’s organizers and participants could have challenged the prohibition by launching a judicial review.

Chow, who is currently behind bars has been charged with inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly. The Hong Kong police had banned the vigil citing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Chinese forces brutally suppressed student-led pro-democracy protests at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. It is estimated hundreds were killed in the crackdown by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Last November, the Court of Final Appeal heard a June 2023 appeal from the Department of Justice seeking a revision of her acquittal.

Chow, the vice-chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China had obtained an acquittal against her 15-month conviction related to the banned 2021 event quashed in December 2022.

Judges Roberto Ribeiro, Joseph Fok, and Anthony Gleeson were among the panel of judges attending the hearing.

Earlier, Judge Judianna Barnes had quashed Chow’s conviction in 2022 ruling that police could have imposed conditions to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading and avoid banning public meetings.

Chow’s legal representative Robert Pang had argued in the November 2023 hearing that the police had made “no considerations” as to the number of people allowed or the activities that could be prohibited to minimize risk.

However, William Tam, the deputy director of Public Prosecutions had argued that Chow, in challenging the ban, had “ignored” the decision of the Appeal Board on Public Meetings and Processions, which had earlier upheld the police ban.

Chow was charged under the draconian National Security Law in September 2021 and has been detained since then. A trial date for the case is yet to be set.

In March 2023, Chow was sentenced to around four-and-a-half months in jail for refusing to comply with a national security police data request.

In November 2023, the international civil society group CIVICUS urged the Hong Kong authorities to refrain from imposing repeated solitary confinement on Chow, who had allegedly been placed in isolation six times since June.

Hong Kong’s Correctional Services Department can send a prisoner to solitary confinement for any of the five instances including the violation of disciplinary rules as listed in the territory’s prison rules.

Prison inmates may be placed in solitary confinement to segregate them in case a report has been filed against them, and to temporarily confine an unmanageable or violent prisoner, reports say.

Prisoners can also be placed in solitary confinement to ensure they do not cause harm to themselves, or others based on assessment by medical officers.

