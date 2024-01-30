News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK to create own version of national security law

The Hong Kong government wants to pass new laws this year, building on the law imposed by Beijing since 2020

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a press conference at government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jan. 30.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee speaks during a press conference at government headquarters in Hong Kong on Jan. 30. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, Hong Kong

By AFP, Hong Kong

Published: January 30, 2024 05:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 30, 2024 05:28 AM GMT

Hong Kong will create its own national security law "as soon as possible", city leader John Lee said Tuesday, adding insurrection and other crimes not covered by existing legislation imposed by Beijing four years ago.

Massive pro-democracy protests rocked the finance hub in 2019, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the streets to call for greater freedoms.

In response, Beijing imposed a national security law to punish four major crimes -- secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces -- with sentences ranging up to life in prison.

Officials on Tuesday said Hong Kong's own security law -- mandated under Article 23 of the city's mini-constitution -- will cover five offenses: treason, insurrection, espionage, destructive activities endangering national security, and external interference.

"I must stress that the Basic Law Article 23 legislation must be done... as soon as possible," Lee said.

"This is a constitutional responsibility of (Hong Kong)... that has not been fulfilled 26 years after Hong Kong's handover."

Lee added that the consultation process for the law would be "open" and the document with the new legislation available later in the day.

"While we society as a whole looks calm and very safe, we still have to watch out for potential sabotage and undercurrents that try to create troubles, particularly some of the independent Hong Kong ideas that are still embedded in some people's mind," he said.

He added that "some foreign agents may still be active in Hong Kong".

"The threats to national security are real, we have experienced them and suffered from them badly... we don't want to go through that painful experience again," he said.

Since the British handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, the city has been under a "One country, two systems" regime, in which the legal and court structures are separate from the mainland.

Under its mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law, Hong Kong is required to enact a law combating seven security-related crimes, including treason and espionage.

The first legislative attempt in 2003 was shelved after half a million Hong Kongers took to the streets to protest the move.

Since Beijing's law was enacted in 2020, 290 people have been arrested on national security grounds -- including dozens of the city's prominent elected politicians, democracy activists, rights lawyers, unionists and journalists.

More than 30 have been convicted under the existing law.

Critics of the far-reaching national security law have said it has affected Hong Kong's status as an international hub, pointing to an ongoing talent drain as foreign companies reconsider the city as its Asia base.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholic priest gets bail after 20 days in Indian prison Catholic priest gets bail after 20 days in Indian prison
Myanmar’s democracy protesters turn armed rebels to fight junta Myanmar’s democracy protesters turn armed rebels to fight junta
Film on German missionary nun premieres in Indonesia Film on German missionary nun premieres in Indonesia
Hong Kong cardinal calls for greater Catholic-Anglican unity Hong Kong cardinal calls for greater Catholic-Anglican unity
China ordains 2nd bishop with Vatican approval in a week China ordains 2nd bishop with Vatican approval in a week
Cambodian opposition leader appeals 27-year sentence Cambodian opposition leader appeals 27-year sentence
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Jagdalpur

Diocese of Jagdalpur

With a land area of 39,171 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers southern region of the Chhattisgarh state

Read more
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Diocese of Loikaw

Diocese of Loikaw

Loikaw Diocese located in Kayah State, is the smallest of all 14 States and Divisions in Myanmar. It covers an area of

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.