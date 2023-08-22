News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK security chief warns against ‘dangerous’ artistic creations

Chris Tang reacted after Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt demanded the return of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown monument

HK security chief warns against ‘dangerous’ artistic creations

A woman and child look at the 'Pillar of Shame,' a statue that commemorates the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, at the University of Hong Kong on Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 22, 2023 11:23 AM GMT

Updated: August 22, 2023 11:24 AM GMT

Hong Kong’s security chief Chris Tang has said the government cannot allow acts that undermine the city’s national security under the pretext of “peaceful advocacy” and “artistic creations.”

Tang made the remarks in response to a demand from Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt who called for the return of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown monument, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on Aug. 22.

“No country will watch with folded arms acts and activities that endanger national security,” Tang warned.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“It is a common modus operandi of those seeking to endanger national security to engage in such acts and activities under the pretexts of 'peaceful advocacy,' 'artistic creations' and so forth,” Tang said.

The eight-meter towering sculpture representing the Tiananmen massacre had stood on the University of Hong Kong (HKU) campus for 24 years before it was removed by the authorities citing security concerns in December 2021.

The statue was reportedly seized by the national security police in May.

The Tiananmen crackdown on June 4, 1989, saw the Chinese military brutally crush months of student-led pro-democracy demonstrations in Beijing. It is estimated that hundreds, perhaps thousands, died in the crackdown.

Galschiøt sent a letter to the Hong Kong administration on Aug. 11 seeking clarification on charges and arrest warrant against him.

Media reports say Galschiøt cited the Aug. 2 report on Sing Tao Daily indicating that he has been charged for creating “political disturbances” in Hong Kong through his sculpture.

“Are there charges filed against me, and if so, what are they? Has an arrest warrant been issued or is there a plan to issue one against me?” Galschiøt asked.

He told HKFP that he thought it was “completely crazy” that the sculpture was allegedly being used as evidence against pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

Tang, in his response, had warned that the national security police will not hesitate to bring “any person who has violated the National Security Law to justice.”

Galschiøt, in a newsletter published on Aug. 21, pointed out that the Hong Kong administration had failed to give him a “clear answer” regarding his queries.

Galschiøt said that Tang’s idea that artistic creations were often used as a pretext for people to engage in acts jeopardizing national security amounted to “criminalizing Hong Kong arts.”

“In reality, this means that all advocates of peace and artists become suspects of criminal deeds,” Galschiøt said.

He lamented that the city was one of Asia’s freest art markets, but Tang’s comment could spark fears among artistic creators.

“As an artist, and I am sure I speak for the majority of artists, this is an extremely scary logic which can crush all types of artistic or creative creations,” Galschiøt said.

He also questioned the removal and seizure of his sculpture “The Pillar of Shame.”

Tang said that the removal and custody of the sculpture was under the sole discretion of the police “with legal or judicial authorization.”

“Any such property or exhibit seized will be handled and disposed of (if appropriate) in accordance with the law,” Tang said.

The former British colony has been in turmoil since 2019 when a massive pro-democracy movement engulfed the city after the pro-Beijing regime attempted to introduce an extradition bill that sought to deport fugitives to mainland China for trial.

The bill was dropped due to unrest. However, Beijing imposed the national security law in June 2020 bypassing Hong Kong’s Basic Law, the mini constitution.

The law gives sweeping powers to the police and criminalizes subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorist acts, which were all broadly defined to include disruption to transport and other infrastructure.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Christian faith helps combat clerical child abuse Christian faith helps combat clerical child abuse
HK security chief warns against ‘dangerous’ artistic creations HK security chief warns against ‘dangerous’ artistic creations
Chinese Catholics support flood-affected communities Chinese Catholics support flood-affected communities
Texas lawsuit demands abortion provider pay back millions Texas lawsuit demands abortion provider pay back millions
Church-sponsored concerts support young Korean musicians Church-sponsored concerts support young Korean musicians
Pope writing new document on the environment Pope writing new document on the environment
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

Diocese of Ubon Ratchathani

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 53,917 square kilometers in Thailand's northeast and covers seven

Read more
Diocese of Shimoga

Diocese of Shimoga

The diocese stretches over 21,405 square kilometers and covers three civil districts in Karnataka

Read more
Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga

In a land area of 2,045 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Povince of Pampanga, City of San

Read more
Diocese of Bangued

Diocese of Bangued

In a land area of 3,975.5 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the province of Abra, a landlocked province

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.