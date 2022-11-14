News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK protest song replaces China anthem at rugby match

‘Glory to Hong Kong,’ adopted during the 2019 mass protests, has been all but outlawed in the Chinese territory

People sing 'Glory to Hong Kong,' which became an anthem for the city's democracy movement, at a gathering inside a shopping mall in September 2019

People sing 'Glory to Hong Kong,' which became an anthem for the city's democracy movement, at a gathering inside a shopping mall in September 2019. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: November 14, 2022 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: November 14, 2022 06:02 AM GMT

Hong Kong's government reacted with fury on Monday after a popular democracy protest song was played instead of the Chinese national anthem for the city's team at a rugby sevens tournament in South Korea.

The city's sports teams play the Chinese national anthem, but before Hong Kong took on South Korea in the final of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series in Incheon on Sunday, "Glory to Hong Kong" was broadcast instead.

The song was written by an anonymous composer during the huge and sometimes violent protests in 2019 and became an anthem for the city's now-crushed democracy movement.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The Hong Kong government "strongly deplores and opposes the playing of a song closely associated with violent protests and the 'independence' movement" in place of China's national anthem", it said in a statement.

"The National Anthem is a symbol of our country. The organiser of the tournament has a duty to ensure that the National Anthem receives the respect it warranted," a government spokesperson said.

The mix-up has now engulfed Hong Kong's rugby team in a political row.

Video of the incident showed the players kept straight faces and did not react to the wrong song being played.

Junius Ho, a firebrand pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker, attacked the players for that choice.

"They just let the country be humiliated," Ho wrote on Facebook.

"They have completely failed and lost our trust. Now the only solution is to dissolve the Hong Kong rugby team."

Ronny Tong, who serves in Hong Kong's cabinet, said the incident "cannot be a careless mistake" and has likely breached the city's national security law.

China imposed a sweeping security law on Hong Kong in response to the 2019 protests to stamp out dissent.

Its wording claims universal jurisdiction -- Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say they can prosecute people for national security offences committed overseas.

"It is hardly believable that the incident does not involve any assistance provided by people in Hong Kong," Tong wrote on Facebook.

'Human error' 

The tournament organisers issued an apology and played the Chinese anthem after the match, the Hong Kong government statement added.

Hong Kong authorities said they had ordered the city's rugby union body to launch an investigation and "convey our strong objection" to tournament organisers Asia Rugby.

Hong Kong Rugby Union's preliminary investigation found that the correct anthem was given to the organisers by the team's coach, the city government said.

"The mistake was caused by human error of a junior staff of the local organiser," it added.

In a statement posted online, Hong Kong Rugby Union said they had "registered our deepest concern and regret over this incident" with the tournament organisers.

"Whilst we accept this was a case of human error it was nevertheless not acceptable," HKRU said.

AFP has approached Asia Rugby for comment.

China's "March of the Volunteers" was born out of the Communist Party's struggle to liberate the country from Japanese occupation and begins with the rallying cry "Arise! Ye who refuse to be slaves".

It was played at the 1997 handover of Hong Kong to China as colonial Britain departed.

"Glory to Hong Kong" has a similarly rousing composition and was secretly recorded by an anonymous orchestra during the protests.

But its lyrics are about a very different struggle -- freeing Hong Kong from Beijing's control and bringing democracy to the city.

Playing the song in Hong Kong is now all but illegal under the national security law.

In September, a harmonica player who played the tune to a crowd commemorating Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II was arrested.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Faith-based groups strive to save Mother Earth at COP27 Faith-based groups strive to save Mother Earth at COP27
Philippine dioceses launch anti-poverty campaign Philippine dioceses launch anti-poverty campaign
Nuncio urges Malaysian Catholics to help poor churches Nuncio urges Malaysian Catholics to help poor churches
Who will China's Xi meet in Bali and what's at stake? Who will China's Xi meet in Bali and what's at stake?
Filipino Catholic youth group joins US anti-drug campaign Filipino Catholic youth group joins US anti-drug campaign
Caritas Bangladesh urged to continue ‘Good Samaritan’ role Caritas Bangladesh urged to continue ‘Good Samaritan’ role
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.