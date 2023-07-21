HK police question family members of dissidents

The pro-Beijing administration is accused of pressuring relatives to force return of exiled pro-democracy activists

People walk past the police notices for pro-democracy activists at Wah Fu Estate in Hong Kong on Thursday, July 20. (Photo: Bertha Wang/AFP)

A UK-based rights group slammed Hong Kong police department for questioning family members and accusing them of aiding and abetting the exiled pro-democracy activists.

In a July 20 statement, Benedict Rogers, chief executive of Hong Kong Watch termed the police action as “outrageous.”

The slew of questioning of family members by the security force of the pro-Beijing administration is the "latest escalation" in the crackdown on opposition figures, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported quoting Rogers.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

“This is a drastic escalation since the arrest warrants and bounties against the eight activists and the threats against [UK-exiled pro-democracy activist] Nathan Law’s family, which were already outrageous and completely unacceptable,” Rogers said.

The national security police had raided the home of trade unionist Mung Siu-tat's brother and took him, his wife, and their son for questioning, reports say.

They have been detained on suspicion of "assisting fugitives to continue to engage in acts that endanger national security," RFA reported citing an unnamed police spokesperson.

Media reports suggest police have detained the parents, brother, and sister-in-law of exiled former pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok and questioned them on suspicion of the same offense.

The family members were all released after questioning and no arrests were made.

"This operation is still ongoing, and further law enforcement action, including arrests, cannot be ruled out," the unnamed spokesperson said.

On July 3, Hong Kong authorities issued arrest warrants and bounties worth HK$1 million (US$127,700) for Ted Hui, Kevin Yam, Anna Kwok, Dennis Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Finn Lau, Nathan Law, and Mung Siu-tat – all forced to leave due to their pro-democratic stance.

Rogers accused the Hong Kong administration of attempting to threaten and bring back the exiled dissidents by targeting their families.

"The Hong Kong government is openly and increasingly threatening activists abroad, in an attempt to silence them and spread fear among the community," Rogers said.

He pointed out that the situation in Hong Kong was like that in Mainland China and the Beijing-controlled city was plummeting in “terms of human rights, particularly civil and political rights.”

Rogers emphasized his stand on the extent of Hong Kong’s authority.

“We emphasize that the Hong Kong National Security Law has no jurisdiction abroad, and governments must protect the rights and freedoms of activists in exile,” he said.

Rogers further added that the international community “must stand up to the Beijing government” and stand alongside the “courageous friends from Hong Kong.”

Sang Pu, a current affairs commentator alleged that Hong Kong targeted the family members of the eight exiled dissidents in a calculated move to create an atmosphere of fear.

"If there is evidence, then make an arrest," Sang said.

"But what do they mean by taking people away for hours of interrogation without any evidence, then letting them go?" Sang questioned.

"Is this a bid to ... create panic by banging on doors first thing in the morning?" Sang further added.

Sang pointed out that exiled activist Elmer Yuen's son Derek and daughter-in-law Eunice Yong – a pro-China lawmaker – have not been interrogated yet.

In August 2022, Yong made a high-profile announcement stating that she was cutting off ties with Elmer and had asked him to return to Hong Kong and turn himself in.

Meanwhile, Derek Yuen in a recent media interview stated that he and Yong had spoken briefly with Elmer Yuen during a recent trip overseas but had avoided any financial transactions with him.

Sang alleged that it was telling that the couple – whose pro-China credentials are solid – have not been questioned yet.

According to media reports, more than 260 people have been arrested under the national security law.

This includes dozens of former opposition lawmakers and political activists and senior journalists including pro-democracy media magnate Jimmy Lai, a British citizen and a Catholic.

Latest News