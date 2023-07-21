News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK police question family members of dissidents

The pro-Beijing administration is accused of pressuring relatives to force return of exiled pro-democracy activists

HK police question family members of dissidents

People walk past the police notices for pro-democracy activists at Wah Fu Estate in Hong Kong on Thursday, July 20. (Photo: Bertha Wang/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 21, 2023 11:06 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2023 11:22 AM GMT

A UK-based rights group slammed Hong Kong police department for questioning family members and accusing them of aiding and abetting the exiled pro-democracy activists.

In a July 20 statement, Benedict Rogers, chief executive of Hong Kong Watch termed the police action as “outrageous.”

The slew of questioning of family members by the security force of the pro-Beijing administration is the "latest escalation" in the crackdown on opposition figures, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported quoting Rogers.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“This is a drastic escalation since the arrest warrants and bounties against the eight activists and the threats against [UK-exiled pro-democracy activist] Nathan Law’s family, which were already outrageous and completely unacceptable,” Rogers said.

The national security police had raided the home of trade unionist Mung Siu-tat's brother and took him, his wife, and their son for questioning, reports say.

They have been detained on suspicion of "assisting fugitives to continue to engage in acts that endanger national security," RFA reported citing an unnamed police spokesperson.

Media reports suggest police have detained the parents, brother, and sister-in-law of exiled former pro-democracy lawmaker Dennis Kwok and questioned them on suspicion of the same offense.

The family members were all released after questioning and no arrests were made.

"This operation is still ongoing, and further law enforcement action, including arrests, cannot be ruled out," the unnamed spokesperson said.

On July 3, Hong Kong authorities issued arrest warrants and bounties worth HK$1 million (US$127,700) for Ted Hui, Kevin Yam, Anna Kwok, Dennis Kwok, Elmer Yuen, Finn Lau, Nathan Law, and Mung Siu-tat – all forced to leave due to their pro-democratic stance.

Rogers accused the Hong Kong administration of attempting to threaten and bring back the exiled dissidents by targeting their families.

"The Hong Kong government is openly and increasingly threatening activists abroad, in an attempt to silence them and spread fear among the community," Rogers said.

He pointed out that the situation in Hong Kong was like that in Mainland China and the Beijing-controlled city was plummeting in “terms of human rights, particularly civil and political rights.”

Rogers emphasized his stand on the extent of Hong Kong’s authority.

“We emphasize that the Hong Kong National Security Law has no jurisdiction abroad, and governments must protect the rights and freedoms of activists in exile,” he said.

Rogers further added that the international community “must stand up to the Beijing government” and stand alongside the “courageous friends from Hong Kong.”

Sang Pu, a current affairs commentator alleged that Hong Kong targeted the family members of the eight exiled dissidents in a calculated move to create an atmosphere of fear.

"If there is evidence, then make an arrest," Sang said.

"But what do they mean by taking people away for hours of interrogation without any evidence, then letting them go?" Sang questioned.

"Is this a bid to ... create panic by banging on doors first thing in the morning?" Sang further added.

Sang pointed out that exiled activist Elmer Yuen's son Derek and daughter-in-law Eunice Yong – a pro-China lawmaker – have not been interrogated yet.

In August 2022, Yong made a high-profile announcement stating that she was cutting off ties with Elmer and had asked him to return to Hong Kong and turn himself in.

Meanwhile, Derek Yuen in a recent media interview stated that he and Yong had spoken briefly with Elmer Yuen during a recent trip overseas but had avoided any financial transactions with him.

Sang alleged that it was telling that the couple – whose pro-China credentials are solid – have not been questioned yet.

According to media reports, more than 260 people have been arrested under the national security law.

This includes dozens of former opposition lawmakers and political activists and senior journalists including pro-democracy media magnate Jimmy Lai, a British citizen and a Catholic.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysia needs to curb its ethno-religious politics, but how? Malaysia needs to curb its ethno-religious politics, but how?
Indonesian priest criticized for 'blessing' dog wedding Indonesian priest criticized for 'blessing' dog wedding
Indian Catholic priest held for sexually abusing minor girl Indian Catholic priest held for sexually abusing minor girl
Pope approves bishop unilaterally appointed by China Pope approves bishop unilaterally appointed by China
HK police question family members of dissidents HK police question family members of dissidents
S Korean Catholic groups rush to support flood victims S Korean Catholic groups rush to support flood victims
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gumaca

Diocese of Gumaca

In a land area of 3,666.44 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the eastern part of Quezon province.Quezon

Read more
Diocese of Pyay

Diocese of Pyay

Pyay Diocese covers 50,292 square kilometers and the whole Rakhine State, in the extreme west of Myanmar. One township

Read more
Archdiocese of Medan

Archdiocese of Medan

The Archdiocese of Medan is located in the province of North Sumatra. This 181,680.68-kilometer-square province

Read more
Diocese of Beihai

Diocese of Beihai

Zhanjiang covers the cities of Leizhou, Wuchuan, Lianjiang, the counties of Suixi and Xuwen, and the districts of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.