HK police detain artist for mime on Tiananmen anniversary

The Hong Kong police detained a performance artist for the public display of his support towards the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre ahead of its 35th anniversary on June 4.

Artist Sanmu Chan was detained while performing a mime sequence at Causeway Bay, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on June 3.

Reportedly, Chan was performing a mime sequence in which he had written the Chinese characters for “8964” with his finger in the air, referencing the date of the 1989 crackdown.

Chan had also mimed pouring wine onto the ground to mourn the dead, per a Chinese tradition, before the police moved in to detain him.

A group of 30 police officers took Chan away for questioning and created a cordon to separate the artist from the media.

Chan was taken away in a police vehicle a little before 9:30 p.m., which was reportedly like his arrest last June on the eve of the crackdown anniversary.

The HKFP reported that it was unclear whether Chan was arrested and said it had reached out to the police for comment.

Reportedly, a large police deployment had appeared near Victoria Park, a venue that had hosted mass remembrance vigils for the victims of the Tiananmen Massacre until 2020.

At present, Victoria Park is hosting a five-day patriotic carnival organized by 28 pro-Beijing groups which coincides with the date of the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary.

Dozens of police officers in uniform and plain clothes were stationed across the shopping district, concentrated around East Point Road, Hennessy Road, and Lockhart Road.

Reportedly an armored police vehicle was briefly seen parked outside the mall.

The Tiananmen crackdown occurred on June 4, 1989, ending months of student-led demonstrations in China.

It is estimated that hundreds, perhaps thousands, died when the People’s Liberation Army cracked down on protesters in Beijing.

This year’s Tiananmen crackdown anniversary is the first one since the city passed domestic security legislation, which is also known as Article 23.

Hong Kong was one of the few places in the Chinese territory where annual vigils were held to commemorate the people who died in the Tiananmen crackdown.

However, gatherings and commemorations related to the crackdown have been banned since 2020 citing Covid-19 restrictions. The same ban was imposed the following year by the authorities.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which was the primary organizer of the vigil disbanded in September 2021.

Since then, no official commemoration has been held in Hong Kong.