News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

HK police detain artist for mime on Tiananmen anniversary

Sanmu Chan wrote Chinese characters with his finger in the air referencing the date of the 1989 crackdown
Sanmu Chen gestures to trace the Chinese characters of 8964 referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre in Hong Kong on June 3.

Sanmu Chen gestures to trace the Chinese characters of 8964 referring to the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre in Hong Kong on June 3. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 04, 2024 10:53 AM GMT
Updated: June 04, 2024 11:51 AM GMT

The Hong Kong police detained a performance artist for the public display of his support towards the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre ahead of its 35th anniversary on June 4.

Artist Sanmu Chan was detained while performing a mime sequence at Causeway Bay, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on June 3.

Reportedly, Chan was performing a mime sequence in which he had written the Chinese characters for “8964” with his finger in the air, referencing the date of the 1989 crackdown.

Chan had also mimed pouring wine onto the ground to mourn the dead, per a Chinese tradition, before the police moved in to detain him.

A group of 30 police officers took Chan away for questioning and created a cordon to separate the artist from the media.

Chan was taken away in a police vehicle a little before 9:30 p.m., which was reportedly like his arrest last June on the eve of the crackdown anniversary.

The HKFP reported that it was unclear whether Chan was arrested and said it had reached out to the police for comment.

Reportedly, a large police deployment had appeared near Victoria Park, a venue that had hosted mass remembrance vigils for the victims of the Tiananmen Massacre until 2020.

At present, Victoria Park is hosting a five-day patriotic carnival organized by 28 pro-Beijing groups which coincides with the date of the Tiananmen crackdown anniversary.

Dozens of police officers in uniform and plain clothes were stationed across the shopping district, concentrated around East Point Road, Hennessy Road, and Lockhart Road.

Reportedly an armored police vehicle was briefly seen parked outside the mall.

The Tiananmen crackdown occurred on June 4, 1989, ending months of student-led demonstrations in China.

It is estimated that hundreds, perhaps thousands, died when the People’s Liberation Army cracked down on protesters in Beijing.

This year’s Tiananmen crackdown anniversary is the first one since the city passed domestic security legislation, which is also known as Article 23.

Hong Kong was one of the few places in the Chinese territory where annual vigils were held to commemorate the people who died in the Tiananmen crackdown.

However, gatherings and commemorations related to the crackdown have been banned since 2020 citing Covid-19 restrictions. The same ban was imposed the following year by the authorities.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which was the primary organizer of the vigil disbanded in September 2021.

Since then, no official commemoration has been held in Hong Kong.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Yinlin Zhang of Jixian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Liangui Li of Xianxian, China
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij of Bangkok, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Linus Seong-hyo Lee of Suwon, Korea
Read More...
Latest News
Indian voters deny pro-Hindu Modi the absolute power he sought
Indian voters deny pro-Hindu Modi the absolute power he sought
Modi heads for win in India vote, with reduced majority
Modi heads for win in India vote, with reduced majority
HK police detain artist for mime on Tiananmen anniversary
HK police detain artist for mime on Tiananmen anniversary
Filipino prelate extends aid to volcano eruption victims
Filipino prelate extends aid to volcano eruption victims
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.