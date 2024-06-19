HK new fathers endure more stress, parenthood challenges

Hong Kong’s new generation of fathers is more involved in childcare, faces greater pressure, and needs more understanding and support to overcome parenthood challenges, says a survey.

A majority of the 313 respondents of the online survey, “Parental Performance and Stress Survey of Fathers,” said they faced higher levels of stress as parents of newborn children.

The participants were new fathers of children aged 0 to 2 years in the survey conducted between February 2023 to March this year by Catholic charity Caritas Hong Kong.

The charity published the findings of the survey ahead of Father’s Day celebrated on June 16.

The survey was carried out under Caritas Jockey Club Project Cedar, a service providing social and emotional support programs for men with a focus on male identity and roles.

“As Hong Kong is facing a low fertility rate, providing more complete support to parents will allow them to have children with peace of mind,” according to the project’s press release.

The government in the former British colony has launched various schemes to tackle a demographic crisis fueled by low birth rate and rapidly aging population.

To boost efforts to encourage childbirth, the local government announced the Newborn Baby Bonus scheme last year to provide a one-off cash allowance of HK$20,000 (about US$2,560) as financial incentive to eligible parents for each baby born on or after Oct. 25, 2023, in Hong Kong.

The scheme is scheduled to run for three years.

Government data shows a total of 6,900 eligible applications were received as of Feb. 3 since the new scheme for newborns was open for applications last October.

Caritas Project Cedar noted that the role of parents is quietly changing, and fathers are playing an increasingly important role in the family.

It hopes that through the survey people can better understand the situation of contemporary fathers and strengthen support for new fathers.

It also aims to break gender stereotypes, provide fathers with more parenting resources and assistance, and create a good collaborative and happy family environment for parents.

The survey found out that the new generation of fathers is as interested in various social services including marriage counseling and communication courses for couples, as women.

The project’s director Cyril Chung said while many people are still influenced by traditional role concepts and generally pay more attention to mothers than fathers, there is a lack of information, services and policies for fathers, which put them under severe pressure.

The government and social welfare agencies should work together to strengthen publicity to increase men's awareness of childcare support services and provide more services for couples and intergenerational relationships based on men's needs, he added.

Caritas Hong Kong launched its Family Services specifically for men in 1998 and established its first Caritas Men’s Growth Center in 2013.

The Caritas Jockey Club Project Cedar - Social and Emotional Support Services for Men was set up in 2016 to provide more diversified services for men.

The project currently provides activities and support for men to help them expand a positive social life and deepen the work of fatherhood.

It also shares parenting knowledge with expectant and new fathers and promotes the message that fathers need to be fully involved in the growth of children.