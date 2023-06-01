News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK leader skips questions on legality of Tiananmen vigils

The candlelight vigil for the Tiananmen tragedy victims was an annual event in Hong Kong until 2019

HK leader skips questions on legality of Tiananmen vigils
A man takes a picture with his phone as others hold candles at a vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, in 2014. (Photo: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images)
UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 01, 2023 11:58 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2023 01:07 PM GMT

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing Chief Executive John Lee has declined to comment on the legality of mourning the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre while asking citizens to obey the law.

Lee, a Catholic and former chief of the Hong Kong police force, made the comments during a routine press briefing on May 30, which came days before the Tiananmen anniversary on June 4.

He warned that the police force would take resolute actions if any activity, especially “public order activities,” violate the law, the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“Everybody should act in accordance with the law and think of what they do, so as to be ready to face the consequences,” Lee said.

“Any activity that contradicts the law, of course, the police will have to take action. Police will take action resolutely, particularly in regard to public order activities,” he further added.

Lee’s remarks were in response to questions from media personnel on the legality of Hongkongers publicly and peacefully holding memorials and meetings in remembrance of the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown.

The People’s Liberation Army, through a violent crackdown, had ended the months-long student-led protests in Beijing. It is estimated that hundreds, perhaps thousands, died in the military action.

Before Beijing imposed the National Security Law on Hong Kong in 2020 and the restrictions placed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, the China-administered territory had seen regular candlelight vigils each year.

The vigils held at Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park were banned in 2020 amid Covid-19 restrictions and since then no vigil was held.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China which organized the vigils disbanded in 2021 following the arrests of several of its former leaders.

Leaders of the alliance – Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, and Chow Hang-tung – have been arrested and charged under the National Security Law for alleged incitement to subversion. They face a 10-year jail term if convicted.

Victoria Park in the Causeway Bay area has been reserved for a carnival organized by 26 pro-Beijing associations from June 3-5 occupying the four football pitches in the park, organizers said.

Tang Ching-ho, the first executive chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Guangdong Community Organizations said that the dates approved by Hong Kong’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department were “coincidental.”

“We often hold these events, and coincidentally our application for this time was approved,” Tang said, HKFP reported.

The organizers stated that similar events had been held in Kowloon and the New Territories before.

Lee is the third top Hong Kong official who declined to give a clear answer on the commemoration of the Tiananmen Vigil in Hong Kong in recent weeks.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang had stated that the authorities would act against people who plan to harm national security on “a special occasion in a few days’ time,” HKFP reported.

Tang did not clarify the details of the “special occasion” and refrained from naming any individuals or groups.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam had earlier refused to answer similar questions and had termed them as “hypothetical”.

Lam had urged the public “to sustain an awareness of obeying the law, no matter what activities they are involved in.”

Earlier this month, Hong Kong national security police seized the eight-meter-high (26-feet) "Pillar of Shame" by Danish artist Jens Galschiot -- featuring anguished faces in a twisted tower -- sat on the University of Hong Kong's (HKU) campus for more than two decades.

The art installation represented the Tiananmen Massacre and was a popular location for the annual vigil organizers.

It was dismantled in 2021 amid widespread outcry and the pieces have since been stored in a cargo container on an HKU property in Hong Kong's rural Yuen Long district.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican accepts resignation of rape-accused Indian bishop Vatican accepts resignation of rape-accused Indian bishop
S. Korean prez seeks religious leaders’ advice on state affairs S. Korean prez seeks religious leaders’ advice on state affairs
Church cautions against polarization attempts in Sri Lanka Church cautions against polarization attempts in Sri Lanka
HK leader skips questions on legality of Tiananmen vigils HK leader skips questions on legality of Tiananmen vigils
Indian Catholic bishop, nun seek bail in 'conversion' case Indian Catholic bishop, nun seek bail in 'conversion' case
Practice what you preach, pope tells evangelizers Practice what you preach, pope tells evangelizers
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Tarlac

Diocese of Tarlac

In a land area of 3,053.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Tarlac. Tarlac is a

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinjiang

In a land area of approximately 17,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Archdiocese of Madurai

Archdiocese of Madurai

The archdiocesan territory covers a land area of 8,910 square kilometers, and includes the civil districts of Madurai,

Read more
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.