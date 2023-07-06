HK journalists adopt ‘self-censorship’ to escape state purge

A survey says 65 percent of journalists in Hong Kong censor their own work

Members of the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club are seen in this undated image. The latest survey by the club found about 65 percent of members censor their own work to avoid backlash from the government. (Photo: Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club)

Some 65 percent of journalists in Hong Kong have admitted having “self-censored” their content due to fears of retribution from authorities under the Beijing-imposed National Security Law (NSL), says a survey.

Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) released the results of its anonymous survey on July 5, which assessed the working conditions among 66 of its members within the city, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on July 6.

About 83 percent of the surveyed journalists said the working environment for journalists in the city had “changed for the worse.”

Global Chinese Catholicism

In response to the question on the extent of self-censorship in their writing, around 47 percent of the respondents said that they have “slightly” censored their writing “either in content or by avoiding covering certain subjects.”

Whereas around 18 percent of the respondents stated that they have “considerably” altered their content to avoid legal issues.

Altogether about 65 percent of respondents said they censored their work compared to 56 percent in 2021.

The results published in FCC’s quarterly magazine The Correspondent showed the concerns of the anonymous respondents.

Lee Williamson, president of the FCC, said that the survey was important to the club and showed other members that they were not alone in the changing press scenes of Hong Kong.

“Staying informed about our journalist and correspondent members’ experiences of doing their jobs in Hong Kong, as this survey helps to do, is a vital part of our work as a press club, particularly in a time of change,” Williamson said.

One of the respondents pointed out that “anything to do with the government and dissent” was among the sensitive subjects that the journalists had to be wary about.

“Anything that seems remotely critical is sensitive. They only want [the] media to praise their efforts. Anything critical in the slightest might see you accused of “smearing” Hong Kong and “smearing” the NSL and the motherland,” an anonymous respondent commented.

The respondents said that news on China, press freedom, government, protesters, NSL, Taiwan, independence, and democracy were among the sensitive subjects that they reported about.

According to the survey, 77 percent of respondents had a clear sense of the subjects that the government deemed sensitive, up from 52 percent in 2021.

This suggested “that more journalists are learning to navigate the government’s undefined red lines,” the report said.

One of the respondents voiced concern that even a simple thing, such as the color that they use in their reports, could entangle them in legal issues.

“Theoretically, a photo of anything yellow in color could be problematic,” the respondent said, referring to the color traditionally associated with Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.

After the violent pro-democracy protest in 2019 against the axed extradition bill, China introduced the national security law, which gave the administration sweeping powers to detain and charge individuals for a variety of violations.

Some of the common charges include “subversion of state power” and “collusion with foreign forces.”

According to the survey, 88 percent of the respondents said their sources have become less willing to be quoted or named.

“People are terrified, and with damn good reason,” a respondent said.

The survey revealed that three major news organizations “frequently consult lawyers” before publishing any articles on sensitive security matters relating to Hong Kong and China.

Some of the respondents stated that they “no longer write about Hong Kong politics” and that it was “too dangerous” in their opinion.

However, some of the respondents believed that self-censorship and retribution from the government had helped them to improve the quality of their copies.

“The sub-editors and I do take to cut out editorializing (especially about China), which is sometimes a thin line. But more often, this awareness leads to better copy,” a respondent said.

Around 82 percent of the respondents said that they experienced some form of surveillance while reporting.

“You would be naïve to not be unconcerned when so many people are being arrested today,” a respondent said.

“But I am not so concerned that I am changing the way I work and write. If I were, I would have left Hong Kong already. And I believe it is important to record what’s happening now,” the respondent further added.

Latest News