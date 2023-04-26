News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
HK film screening canceled over ‘seditious’ content

'Wake in Silence' failed to get a permit from censors for a scene with a flag that displayed the words '100% freedom'

HK film screening canceled over 'seditious' content

A journalist of now-defunct pro-democracy 'Apple Daily' holds freshly-printed copies of the newspaper’s last edition that was distributed to supporters gathered outside their office in Hong Kong on June 24, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 26, 2023 06:06 AM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2023 06:27 AM GMT

A film festival organizer in Hong Kong canceled the screening of an independent short film after it failed to secure mandatory approval from the authorities for allegedly having ‘seditious’ content.

Phone Made Good Film, an independent short film group and organizer of the Loose Narratives film festival announced the withdrawal of the nine-minute film "Wake in Silence” on April 21, Hong Kong Free Press reported on April 25.

The film had failed to obtain a permit for the scheduled screening because it showed a flag with the words “100% freedom” which was deemed to have “potentially seditious intent” by the Office for Film, Newspaper and Article Administration (OFNAA).

David Chan, one of the founders of the short film group said the censor had explicitly cited the flag as the reason for the denial of the permit.

“We expected [a] reaction like this from the authority, so we’re not surprised,” Chan said.

The flag seen in one of the film's scenes was designed and sold by the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto during the 2019 annual Lunar New Year fair.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong founded Demosisto in 2016 as a political platform and intended to field its candidates for the legislative elections in Hong Kong. The party disbanded soon after the Beijing-imposed National Security Law was enacted in June 2020.

Wong has been arrested and jailed for his support of freedom and democracy in Hong Kong.

According to media reports, as an act of defiance and sarcasm, the film crew had placed a poster of the National Security Law on the disputed flag and had resubmitted the film for approval.

The government-designed poster for National Security Education Day in 2022 has the words “Uphold National Security, Safeguard Our Home” written on it.

Chan stated that instead of removing the flag or pixelating it, placing the national security poster “expressed their [the group’s] attitude” toward the censorship issue.

The crew later withdrew their application after they received a directive to seek permission from the government to use the poster in the film.

The censor has refused to comment any further on the application or censorship decision of individual films, media reports said.

The organizers had initially submitted 11 short films to the censors.

Two other films — "To The Other Side" and "It Happened One Night" — were rejected by the censors citing the glorification of cannabis usage and “seditious” criticism about Hong Kong returning to Chinese sovereignty.

Following the rejection, the organizers sent two other films including "Wake in Silence" for a screening permit.

Since the withdrawal of the application, the organizers have uploaded the video on YouTube “with the sole intention of attracting a wider audience,” Chan said.

The film tells the story of a Hong Kong girl whose boyfriend has left the city.

According to a video published by local media ReNews, Rex Ren, one of the founders of Phone Made Good Film read out the rejection letter during the film festival on April 22 which received laughter from the audience.

Chen stated that the rejection letter was made public to ensure that transparency and openness were there in the matter of censorship amongst all concerned.

“The public could decide whether the arguments put forward by both parties were reasonable,” he said.

Ren and Chan were respectively the director and scriptwriter of the protest film "May You Stay Forever Young," which was nominated for best new director and best editing at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards.

That film also failed to secure a permit for screening in Hong Kong from the censors.

The expression of dissent or even satire is easily caught in the crosshairs of Hong Kong’s officials who aggressively monitor media houses and other online media outlets for possible “seditious” content.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong’s security chief, Chris Tang, expressed dismay over a comic strip in the Ming Paonewspaper that allegedly mocked a proposed advanced communication system for the police force.

The comic strip created by cartoonist Zunzi took a dig at the proposed HK$5.2 billion (US$662.4 million) Next Generation Communication System for the police force.

