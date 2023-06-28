News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

HK exiles in UK say 'living in fear' of Beijing

A report by Safeguard Defenders says stations in cities around the world have been used to track down opponents

HK exiles in UK say 'living in fear' of Beijing

Hong Kong artist duo Lumlong (left) and Lumli pose for a portrait at their studio in London, on June 15. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, London

By AFP, London

Published: June 28, 2023 06:28 AM GMT

Updated: June 28, 2023 06:32 AM GMT

When artists Lumli and Lumlong fled Hong Kong in 2021 they didn't tell a soul for fear of being reported and arrested before they could leave.

Two years later in London, the couple still feel threatened by the long arm of Beijing, like many other Hong Kongers exiled in the UK.

Following Beijing's crackdown on huge pro-democracy protests in 2019 and a sweeping security law imposed the following year, London has granted 166,000 visas to people from its former colony.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Holders of a British National Overseas passport -- issued to Hong Kongers born before the handover to China 26 years ago on July 1, 1997 -- can apply for a visa.

It allows them to live and work in the UK for five years and then apply for British citizenship.

In their small London apartment, Lumli and Lumlong, both 43, who go by the one-word names they use professionally, keep their artworks depicting the violence inflicted on the pro-democracy demonstrators.

It was after an exhibition in Hong Kong in May 2021 that they realized that they would have to leave.

"We were accused by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the newspaper of violating the Hong Kong National Security Law because of our painting," Lumlong said.

"The police even came to our studio to frighten us."

The visit left both feeling they would be arrested "sooner or later" if they didn't flee, added Lumli.

Informants 

Their visa took two weeks to come through but it was only after they actually landed in London that they told their family.

Even now, on the other side of the world, "we are not totally safe here", Lumlong said. "There are so many informants in the UK."

The British government earlier this month ordered China to close what it views as clandestine police stations on British soil.

Beijing has said it does not operate any secret police stations, but that it runs centers providing administrative services.

Human rights group Safeguard Defenders said in a report that stations in cities around the world have been used to track down opponents.

Such "police service stations" in the UK should "not operate in any form", Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said.

The couple says journalists working for pro-Beijing media came incognito to one of their exhibitions in London last year.

The pair were then accused by the same media of "coalition with foreign forces," they said.

A few days later, they said, their social media accounts were hacked.

"It was scary. The hackers changed our picture into (the) ISIS flag," Lumlong said.

He said they were grateful to the UK for giving them sanctuary but warned that London had to resist pressure from Beijing.

"If the government doesn't stand up strong against the CCP, we will never be safe," he added.

The Hong Kong community in the UK was shocked last October after video footage emerged of an incident at the Chinese consulate in Manchester in northern England.

Nightmares 

Police said a group of men came out of the consulate and dragged a Hong Kong protester inside the grounds where he was assaulted.

The Chinese authorities responded by saying staff were required "to physically fend off unauthorized entry and subsequent assaults".

"There's a transnational repression happening on our community," said Simon Cheng, founder of the group Hongkongers in Britain.

A former employee of the British consulate in Hong Kong, he says he was detained and tortured by Chinese police for 15 days in August 2019.

He was then granted asylum in the UK.

"Sometimes I feel I'm being followed," he said, adding that he has nightmares over fears "they could report me to the police and find a way to catch me and deliver me back to Hong Kong or China".

Several Hongkongers expressed similar fears as they attended a vigil marking the Tiananmen massacre of 1989, on London's Trafalgar Square on June 4 -- the kind of event that is now effectively banned back home.

One man, a 39-year-old accountant who declined to give his name for safety reasons, said he and his wife had moved to London to ensure their two small children could be assured an education free of CCP propaganda.

"But we hope that one day, the central (Chinese) government will change or that Hong Kong will go back to the path of an open society just like before," he said.

"For now, as a Chinese, as a Hongkonger, we need to stand here (in Britain) with the same spirit of democracy and liberty."

AFP contacted the Chinese embassy in London for comment.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Modi’s US trip not a victory for human rights in India Modi’s US trip not a victory for human rights in India
Japanese church hails pioneering female missionaries Japanese church hails pioneering female missionaries
Martino Martini: The Jesuit who introduced China to Europe Martino Martini: The Jesuit who introduced China to Europe
Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia Church leaders fret over dwindling vocation in Asia
Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners Cambodian PM says no to release of political prisoners
German archdiocese raided in perjury probe against cardinal German archdiocese raided in perjury probe against cardinal
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Diocese of Neyyattinkara

Pope John Paul II erected the Latin rite diocese of Neyyattinkara, based in southern most part of Kerala state, on June

Read more
Diocese of Chanthaburi

Diocese of Chanthaburi

The Diocese of Chanthaburi was created on Dec. 18, 1965. It is located in eastern central Thailand near to the

Read more
Diocese of Baguio

Diocese of Baguio

In a land area of 2,655 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Baguio City and Benguet Province.Baguio

Read more
Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin)

Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin)

The Archdiocese of Trivandrum (Latin rite) covers 686 square kilometers in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.