Hong Kong

HK defends press freedom after barring Japanese journalist

Yoshiaki Ogawa alleged his work was 'unwelcomed' and the city 'has changed'

HK defends press freedom after barring Japanese journalist

Japanese journalist Yoshiaki Ogawa. (Photo: Forbes Japan via HKFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 05, 2023 11:29 AM GMT

Updated: July 05, 2023 12:12 PM GMT

Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing administration has come under criticism for making claims of ensuring press freedom three days after a Japanese journalist who covered pro-democracy protests was refused entry.

Yoshiaki Ogawa, 54, a Japanese journalist known for his coverage of Hong Kong’s protests, was barred from entering the city on June 29, media reports say.

Ogawa, the author of the book Chronicles of Hong Kong’s Protests, stated that he was taken to a separate room on arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport, questioned for about an hour, and was denied entry without citing a specific reason, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported on July 3.

“I’ve worked to convey things about Hong Kong to Japan, but it was not like I was going to do any [suspicious] activities in the city,” Ogawa told the press after landing at Tokyo’s Narita Airport on June 30.

He also alleged that his work was “unwelcomed” in Hong Kong and the city “has changed,” adding that such incidents were unthinkable in the past.

Ogawa has been closely covering the geo-political developments in Hong Kong since he began covering the Umbrella Movement in 2014.

He is also the author of the book Eyewitness Accounts: The Terrifying Truth of Hong Kong’s Suppression and has contributed to Forbes Japan.

Activist groups have decried Hong Kong’s move against Ogawa, claiming that it was the first such incident that a Japanese reporter was barred from entering the city.

In a Facebook post, Sam Yip, former district councilor and spokesperson of the Japan Hong Kong Democracy Alliance, said it was evident that the rejection was due to Ogawa’s past coverage and publications.

“The refusal of entry to journalists on the 3rd anniversary of the implementation of the National Security Law is a symbol that demonstrates the complete disappearance of press freedom in Hong Kong,” Yip said.

He also alleged that the national security law was curtailing “the freedom of anyone to enter or exit Hong Kong.

Yip urged the Japanese government to safeguard the freedom of entry and exit for its citizens.

In 2022, Japanese freelance photographer Michiko Kiseki was denied entry into Hong Kong, HKFP reported.

The immigration officials had bombarded her with questions on an exhibition in Japan of her shots of the 2019 Hong Kong pro-democracy protests and unrest, Kiseki said on Twitter.

A Japanese street performer named Mr. Wally also claimed he had been denied entry into Hong Kong on June 12, 2023, in a similar fashion as that of Ogawa and Kiseki.

“Hong Kong has completely changed and could no longer tolerate a single string of freedom of expression,” Mr. Wally wrote on his Facebook page, HKFP reported.

Meanwhile, on July 2, Eric Chan, Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration, told state broadcaster RTHK in an interview that there were “no restrictions” on media in the city.

He also stated that only “the freedom of fake news” was not protected in the city.

Chan reiterated that the protection of press freedom was stipulated in the sweeping security law and the Basic Law, and “ordinary” journalistic activities were protected.

“Ordinary media or journalists do not have to worry that normal journalistic work will face interference,” Chan said without defining what “ordinary” press activity meant.

Chan’s comments came after Chief Executive John Lee said on June 29 that the government might drop plans for a “fake news” law.

Lee stated that the law mulled in 2021 was not necessary if the problem was manageable through self-discipline and industry ethics. He had also added that the administration was conducting a study of similar legislation in other countries.

Chan, in his interview, pointed out that it was “completely fine” to criticize the government.

“Every day there are people criticizing the government; it’s non-stop. It’s completely fine to disagree with a policy or have a different opinion,” Chan said.

However, the official’s statement stands in stark contradiction to the closure of around 10 pro-democracy media outlets, including Apple Daily, Stand News, and Citizen News.

The government-funded broadcaster RTHK has adopted new editorial guidelines, purged its archives, and axed news and satirical shows.

According to HKFP, over 1,000 journalists have lost their jobs, and many have emigrated to other countries.

Press freedom in Hong Kong, which was at a commendable 73rd spot among 180 nations in 2018, has dropped to a dismal 140th position in 2023, according to Reporters Without Borders.

