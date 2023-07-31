News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Hong Kong

HK court’s rejection of protest anthem ban plea hailed

Hong Kong imposed a ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong' when the National Security Law was enacted in 2020

Hongkongers gather in a mall in September 2019 to hail the then newly penned protest song "Glory to Hong Kong." (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 31, 2023 11:21 AM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2023 12:07 PM GMT

Hong Kong’s largest journalist group has welcomed a court decision rejecting a government's bid to impose an injunction on a protest song that became widely popular among 2019 pro-democracy demonstrators.

Ronson Chan, president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) welcomed the court's decision to not ban the protest anthem, "Glory to Hong Kong," during a press meet on July 28, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

"I welcome this ruling, which is very reasonable. I agree that the relevant matters are already covered by criminal law, so there is no need for an injunction,” Chan said.

"I'd like to thank the judge for pointing out... the potential for a chilling effect in the exercise of such powers," he said.

"If we want to tell good stories about Hong Kong, I don't think further restrictions are a good idea," he further added.

High Court Judge Anthony Chan on Friday rejected the pro-Beijing administration’s plea to impose an injunction on performances of and references to the protest anthem citing the "chilling effect" it would cause on the freedom of expression.

Judge Chan pointed out that he could see no merit in the efficacy of the injunction that sought to ban the protest anthem everywhere including online platforms such as websites and audio streaming services.

“I am unable to see a solid basis for believing that the invocation of the civil jurisdiction can assist in the enforcement of the law in question,” Judge Chan said in the ruling.

He also pointed out the risk of "double jeopardy," in which a person could potentially be prosecuted for overlapping offenses under the National Security Law and for breach of the injunction.

The court in its judgment also pointed out that “contempt proceedings for breach of an injunction would involve proving the relevant criminal offense and would therefore not be easy to enforce,” RFA reported.

Hong Kong authorities sought a ban on the broadcast and distribution of the song or its lyrics, saying that it advocates "independence" for the city.

The protest anthem has been mistakenly played on various occasions instead of the Chinese anthem "March of the Volunteers," which has irked China, media reports say.

The pro-democracy supporters regularly sang the anthem in the oft-violent 2019 protests opposing the anti-extradition law that was later dropped.

The anthem was banned in 2020 when Beijing-imposed draconian National Security Law was enacted.

Hong Kong authorities and China’s communist regime alleged that there is a “separatist” intent in the anthem, whereas the pro-democracy factions have argued that it is only intended to call for freedom and democracy rather than independence.

Reacting to the court’s verdict, Hong Kong’s Catholic Chief Executive John Lee said that his administration would be "studying the matter and following up.”

“The Special Administrative Region government has a duty to effectively prevent, stop and punish actions and activities that endanger national security," Lee told journalists in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

"I have asked the Department of Justice to study the verdict actively and follow up as soon as possible,” Lee further added.

Lee said that anyone who calls the protest anthem "the true national anthem of Hong Kong" is breaking the National Anthem Law banning insults to China's national anthem.

"The threat of endangering national security can come suddenly, so we must take effective measures to prevent it," Lee said.

In June 2020, Hong Kong passed a national anthem law banning 'insults' to the Chinese national anthem after Hong Kong soccer fans repeatedly booed, yelled Cantonese obscenities, or turned their backs when it was played at matches.

In November 2022, Hong Kong police announced a criminal investigation into the playing of "Glory to Hong Kong" at a rugby match in South Korea.

