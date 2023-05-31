News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK court rejects Jimmy Lai’s bid to halt national security trial

Lai faces a slew of charges for supporting the pro-democracy movement

Jimmy Lai

Jimmy Lai (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 31, 2023 03:42 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2023 03:55 AM GMT

A court in Hong Kong has rejected a bid from pro-democracy Catholic media tycoon Jimmy Lai to halt his national security trial, says a report.

Lai is accused of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the city’s Beijing-imposed national security law and another offense linked to seditious publications under the British colonial-era sedition law.

A panel of three judges — Esther Toh, Susana D’Almada Remedios, and Alex Lee of the Court of First Instance unanimously ruled against Lai’s application for a permanent stay of proceedings on May 29, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

Lai, 75, filed an application to halt his trial last year, with his representative, Senior Counsel Robert Pang, who argued that blocking his client’s overseas barrister, Timothy Owen, from representing him in the trial was “persecution not prosecution.

Lai, the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was imprisoned in December 2020. He served 20 months for his role in pro-democracy protests and unauthorized assemblies.

He was jailed again for five years and nine months last October after being found guilty of fraud in a contractual dispute related to the office space of the Apple Daily.

"We have to have a court that is trusted"

Pang also said that there was a lack of transparency in the appointment of national security judges, including whether the city’s chief justice was consulted by the chief executive about the appointments.

The national security law and sedition law require cases to be handled by national security magistrates and judges by the city’s chief executive.

A “fair-minded” person may hold the perception that designated judges would prefer “not to rock the boat,” HKFP reported Pang as saying.

“In order to have an effective court, we have to have a court that is trusted, if there is any question about the independence and impartiality of the court … that cannot be allowed.”

The panel of judges refuted Pang’s argument, saying handpicked judges were “subject to the Judicial Oath which all judges are required to take” under the Basic Law.

“Whilst the general power to designate judges to hear national security cases vests in the Chief Executive, the actual assignment of designated judges to hear individual cases remains the responsibility of the Court Leaders,” the judges said in the ruling.

The court also rejected Pang’s argument that designated judges might subconsciously favor the government to continue to be appointed.

"Foreign elements are attempting to interfere with our judicial independence"

“The irony of [Lai’s] submission is that at the time of this judgment, some foreign elements are attempting to interfere with our judicial independence by threatening to impose ‘sanctions’ on judicial officers of all levels who have dealt with cases brought under the [national security law],” the judgment read.

The judges also said that the court’s decision to admit Owen “in spite of the stance of the executive and the criticism from some sectors of the society speaks loud and clear for the independence of the judiciary in Hong Kong.”

The ruling said this court can be sure that Lai “can and will receive a fair trial before a panel of designated judges.”

Lai’s national security trial is set to start in September this year.

He is among dozens of democracy advocates in the former British colony either jailed or facing trial for their support for strong pro-democracy protests that engulfed Hong Kong in 2019.

Beijing imposed the security law in June 2020 to crush the movement and snuff out dissent bypassing Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The law criminalizes unauthorized assemblies, subversion, secession, and terrorist acts among other things. It gives sweeping power to police to arrest and detain dissidents.

The pro-Beijing administration claims the law has restored stability and peace in the city.

Rights groups accused the authorities of exploiting the law to undermine the autonomy, freedom, and rights guaranteed to Hong Kong under the “one country two systems” framework during the British handover in 1997.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Plea seeking Hindu women’s rights raises storm in Bangladesh Plea seeking Hindu women’s rights raises storm in Bangladesh
Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region
Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls
Eviction order for dam project irks Tibetans in China Eviction order for dam project irks Tibetans in China
Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque
Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Romblon

Diocese of Romblon

In a land area of 1,056.70 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Romblon.Romblon is a

Read more
Archdiocese of Imphal

Archdiocese of Imphal

In a land area of 22,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire state of Manipur. Imphal is the

Read more
Diocese of Kiayi

Diocese of Kiayi

The diocese of Chiayi covers 2,442 square kilometers and includes Chiayi city and the counties of Chiayi and

Read more
Eparchy of Saint Ephrem of Khadki

Eparchy of Saint Ephrem of Khadki

Khadki is a city neighbourhood and a cantonment near Pune in Maharashtra state of India. It is an army base having two

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.