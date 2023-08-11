News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Hong Kong

HK Church worker among 10 arrested for 'collusion'

Former secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of Hong Kong Diocese, Bobo Yip, is among those arrested

Bobo Yip (red top), the former secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of Hong Kong Diocese was arrested and taken to a bookstore in Yau Ma Tei, where police gathered evidence, on Aug. 10. (Photo: Kyle Lam/HKFP)

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 11, 2023 12:26 PM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2023 12:29 PM GMT

Hong Kong police have arrested ten people, including a former church official, on charges of “collusion” and “inciting riots” allegedly for their link to a now-defunct protest relief fund.

The police confirmed the arrest of four men and six women linked to the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, in a press statement of Aug. 10, Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) reported.

Among those arrested is Bobo Yip, the former secretary of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Hong Kong Catholic Diocese.

The arrests were made on suspicion of “conspiring to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” and “inciting a riot,” the police said.

Those arrested had accepted “donations from foreign organizations” and provided “financial assistance to organizations that support overseas fugitives or advocate for imposing sanctions on Hong Kong,” the police added.

Those arrested are between 26 to 43 years of age but do not include the five former trustees of the fund – Cardinal Joseph Zen, barrister Margaret Ng, ex-lawmaker Cyd Ho, scholar Hui Po-Keung, and singer-activist Denise Ho.

The police have not ruled out further arrests as investigations progress. 

The police were following a court order and "searched the arrestees’ places of residence and work, and seized relevant documents and electronic communication devices,” the statement read.

Following her arrest, Bobo Yip was taken to a Catholic bookstore in Yau Ma Tei on Thursday for a search, HKFP reported.

According to the staff at the bookstore, the police have seized two computers as evidence.

Earlier in November 2022, the five former trustees - Cardinal Zen, Ng, Hui, Cyd Ho, and Denise Ho - were charged and found guilty of not registering the relief fund as a society and fined HK$4,000 (around US$512) each.

According to Hong Kong’s colonial-era Societies Ordinance introduced in 1911, a society must apply for registration or obtain an exemption from registration within one month of its establishment.

In May 2022, the five trustees of the fund were arrested for “conspiring to collude with foreign powers,” a frequently invoked charge under the Beijing-imposed national security law to quell dissenting voices.

The five were later released on bail and no charges have been laid so far.

Once known as one of the freest cities in Asia, Hong Kong has been in turmoil since 2019 when massive, often-violent protests erupted after the pro-Beijing administration sought to introduce a controversial extradition bill that aimed to repatriate fugitives from mainland China for trial and punishment.

The police suppressed the pro-democracy protest. In June 2020, Beijing imposed repressive national security law by passing Hong Kong’s mini-constitution and the local legislature.

The law criminalizes subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorist acts. It gave police sweeping power to impose these charges on pro-democracy protesters.

