News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Hong Kong

HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare

Some 400 schools are part of a scheme that promotes the holistic well-being of students

HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare

Representatives of LST Leung Kau Kui Primary School in Hong Kong pose for a photo after receiving an award for promoting student welfare. (Photo: Hong Kong Christian Services)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 29, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: May 29, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

A Christian charity in Hong Kong has honored schools including those run by Catholic and Protestant churches for promoting the holistic welfare of students including ensuring mental well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong Christian Service (HKCS) named 11 schools as recipients of its merit award for 2022, the group said in a press statement. Representatives from more than 100 schools attended the event on May 27.

The award winners were among 400 schools that are part of HKCS’s Caring School Award Scheme for the ‘Holistic Care for the Well being’ of students that began in 2005.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The schools have continued to promote the well-being of students despite the pandemic posing many challenges over the past three years, HKCS said.

Tsang Fan-kwong, a renowned psychiatrist, presented a keynote speech on “Care for Well-being in Schools.”

He encouraged teachers to prioritize their own well-being in order to effectively care for their students and emphasized that "with happy teachers, there will be happy students."

During the unprecedented long break due to the pandemic, schools in Hong Kong adopted an "Innovative Cultivation of a Caring Culture" for students despite the disruption to campus life, the HKCS said.

For example, a kindergarten promoted health and environmental protection through initiatives such as "Green Monday" and "Fruit Day." They also composed a health-themed song to help children remember health tips.

A primary school implemented a "Smiling Eye" activity, encouraging students to express their smiles in different ways while wearing masks.

A secondary school established a special group to drive campus-wide initiatives to care for students' well-being, fostering a sustainable culture of care.

A special school embraced the complexities and difficulties of its students' circumstances. Led by the principal, they adopted an "embracing students" approach, accepting and accommodating students' past experiences and building a caring campus together.

Lau Tit-mui, principal of LST Leung Kau Kui Primary School, said her school had participated in the HKCS scheme for over a decade.

The process has enabled teachers to review and improve their caring initiatives each year, and receiving the award has endorsed their efforts, she said.

She said that everyone in the school taking proactive caring actions was crucial to creating an overall caring atmosphere.

The scheme has particularly addressed public concerns over mental health.

The group has always been concerned about “the growth of students and learning about the various caring actions taken by schools, both large and small, reaffirms our commitment to caring for their development,” said Apple Tse, a deputy director of HKCS.

She noted that teachers developed a sense of responsibility in caring for students over the years.

A principal of an award-winning school encouraged teachers to “get everyone involved” in caring for students, she said.

In response, one teacher said: “Principal, it's not that everyone will participate, it's that everyone will lead!”

“Their sense of responsibility to the students was truly moving,” she added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism Sri Lanka arrests stand-up comedian for insulting Buddhism
Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan Dealing with secularization and its consequences in Japan
Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary Mongolian Catholics pay tributes to Korean missionary
HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare HK Christian group honors schools for student welfare
Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians Indian bishops say Manipur riots targeted tribal Christians
Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees Minority body demands India uphold constitution guarantees
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Can Tho

Diocese of Can Tho

In a land area of 13,423.10 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Can Tho city and three provinces of Bac

Read more
Diocese of Dharmapuri

Diocese of Dharmapuri

Dharmapuri diocese is closely connected with Salem diocese from which it was carved. In 1623, Christianity came to the

Read more
Archdiocese of Davao

Archdiocese of Davao

The Archdiocese of Davao covers Davao City, and the islands

Read more
Archdiocese of Merauke

Archdiocese of Merauke

In a land area of 90,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers three districts: Merauke, Mappi and Boven

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.