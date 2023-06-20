News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Hong Kong

HK Christian charity highlights employees' mental health

The mental health situation of Hong Kong employees is worse than international level, survey finds

HK Christian charity highlights employees' mental health

Hong Kong Christian Service called on the government to offer subsidies to improve the mental and physical health of employees. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 20, 2023 10:21 AM GMT

Updated: June 20, 2023 10:56 AM GMT

A Christian charity in Hong Kong has urged the government to offer subsidies to train mental health first-aiders after a survey revealed that more than half of the employees in the region face poor mental and physical health.

About 58.3 percent of 627 individuals in Hong Kong have faced various forms of poor mental and physical health, found the survey conducted by Hong Kong Christian Service (HKCS) and its subsidiary, Four Dimensions Consulting Limited (FDCL), says a press release dated June 20.  

Some 38.8 percent of respondents experienced 'very high work stress' and 19.5 percent had 'considered suicide or self-harm,' according to the 'Hong Kong Employees Physical and Mental Health Survey' conducted from 2011 to 2022.

The survey conducted from 2011 to 2022 revealed that around 38.8 percent of respondents experienced 'very high work stress' and 19.5 percent had 'considered suicide or self-harm' bringing the total to 58.3 percent.

The survey participants are beneficiaries of the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), a joint venture program run by HKCS and FDCL to offer physical and mental health services to employees.

The HKCS said the well-being of Hong Kong  employees was worse than at the international level.

Before joining the EAP, 77.8 percent of employees reported being ‘distracted at work’, which was about 20 percent higher than the international average, the survey found. About 49.0 percent felt 'unable to commit to work' and 48.4 percent were 'dissatisfied with life', both about 20 percent and 10 percent higher than the international average respectively.

“It [physical and mental health] is particularly significant amongst employees when different life and work challenges impose notable impact on their work performance and overall well-being,” the group said in the statement.

The group cited the case of Chan (pseudonym), a 50-year-old worker in the finance industry who suffered from “high stress and emotional breakdown due to excessive workload.”

In 2022, Chan enrolled himself in the EAP scheme which provided him with a mental health counselor who helped him overcome crying spells, insomnia, poor appetite, and contemplation of suicide.

After six months of professional counseling Chan “had made major progress in recognizing and managing his negative emotions,” the group said.

Based on the survey results, Four Dimensions suggested the implementation of three key activities to improve the situation through the efforts of the government, employers, and employees.

The government should provide subsidies to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to implement EAP while mandating employers to provide insurance for their employees and encourage employer participation in EAP, it suggested.

“Financial support should be provided to SMEs to provide relevant services to their employees and promote recognition in staffs’ mental health,” the group said.

It recommended employers train staff as ‘Mental Health First Aiders’ in the workplace.

“Employers should organize Mental Health First Aid training and set the ratio of Mental Health First Aiders based on job types, company size, and employee characteristics,” said the group, founded in 1952.

“This allows early identification and support for employees experiencing mental distress,” the group further added.

The group advised employers to review staff’s working hours, workload, and relationships between colleagues regularly “to promote a culture of care and create a positive and mentally healthy working environment.”

The group also suggested equipping the employees with knowledge and ways to improve physical and mental well-being.

“Employees are encouraged to learn stress management to improve their physical and mental well-being, including a five-step approach to stress reduction. In addition, awareness and understanding of mental health should be raised,” the group said.

