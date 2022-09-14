HK Catholics mark silver jubilee of permanent diaconate

Cardinal John Baptist Wu of Hong Kong introduced the ministry when most Catholics did not know the role of permanent deacons

Hong Kong Diocese marked the 25th anniversary of the permanent diaconate on Aug. 28. (Photo: Sunday Examiner)

Catholics in Hong Kong have marked the 25th anniversary of having permanent deacons in the diocese.

During the celebration, Father Dominic Chan Chi-Ming, chairman of the Diocesan Commission for the Permanent Diaconate in Hong Kong Diocese said permanent deacons have greater acceptance among the clergy, religious, and laypeople.

The priest made the remarks during a Mass to mark the anniversary on Aug. 28, the diocesan newspaper Sunday Examiner reported on Sept. 9.

Some 23 permanent deacons currently serving in the diocese attended the concelebrated Mass at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

Father Chan referred to a study by the Chinese University of Hong Kong that found clergy, religious and laypeople are more accommodating to permanent deacons.

“The percentage of priests who support the role of permanent deacons had increased from 20 to 80 percent, while that of lay people accounted for 96 percent,” Father Chan said.

"They lived it out to glorify God until their last breath"

Father Chan also recalled the dedication and sacrifices of the two deacons — Tsang Lo and Joseph Sung Wan-lung — who wrote a joint letter to late Cardinal John Baptist Wu Cheng-Chung in 1991 to express their willingness to become permanent deacons.

“Their promises in their application letters for being permanent deacons and making sacrifices with a joyful heart for the Church were not empty. They lived it out to glorify God until their last breath, with the support of their wives,” Father Chan said.

Cardinal Wu was instrumental in the initiative to start the training of permanent deacons in 1992 and then ordained them in 1997. He took the landmark step despite many Catholics did not know about the role of permanent deacons and expressed their reservations.

In Hong Kong, a total of 37 deacons have been ordained in the past 30 years. Five of them retired and another five have died.

At present, 23 permanent deacons are serving in Hong Kong including four ordained this year and three are now serving aboard. There are also 17 candidates and three aspirants who are undergoing training to become permanent deacons.

The Catholic Church stipulates diaconate as the first of three ranks in ordained ministry. Deacons who prepare for the priesthood are known as transitional deacons, and those not planning to be ordained priests are permanent deacons.

"Permanent deacons cannot absolve sins"

A permanent deacon can be a married man or a bachelor and can assist the bishops and priests in liturgical and pastoral activities within a diocese.

The deacons may baptize, witness the exchange of vows and bless marriages, distribute Holy Communion, impart benediction with the Blessed Sacrament, bring Viaticum to the dying, read Sacred Scripture and proclaim the Gospel to the faithful, officiate at funerals and burials, and administer the sacramentals.

However, unlike a priest, permanent deacons cannot absolve sins in the Sacrament of Penance, offer the Mass or confect the Holy Eucharist, administer the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick, or administer the Sacrament of Confirmation.

The Statistical Yearbook of the Catholic Church 2020 reported that the number of permanent deacons increased from 48,238 in 2019 to 48,635 in 2020.

The number in Europe dipped slightly from 15,267 to 15,170.

The report also showed that in 2020, around 40% of the world’s priests lived in Europe, 29% in the Americas, 17% in Asia, 12% in Africa, and 1% in Oceania.

In 2021, Hong Kong Diocese had an estimated 401,000 Catholics in a city of about 7.5 million.

