HK bishop clarifies ‘loving one’s country and Church’ remark

Dialogue between the government and the Church is desirable to make the country better, Bishop Chow says

Hong Kong’s Catholic Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong’s Catholic Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-yan has clarified the remark he made on “loving one’s country and Church” during his recent much-publicized visit to Beijing that sparked controversies.

Chow became the first Catholic bishop in Hong Kong to visit mainland China on April 17-21, since the British government handed over the former colony to China in 1997.

On the final day of the visit to the Chinese national capital, which he made at the invitation from Beijing Archbishop Joseph Li Shan, Chow presided over the morning Mass.

During the Mass, media reports said Bishop Chow asked to "pray that the Holy Spirit will guide us so that we can learn how to love our country and our Church at the same time.”

The quote was picked by a reporter, and it caused a stir in Hong Kong and beyond. Some media reports interpreted it as Chow's support for the state-backed Church in China.

“My ‘stance’ is being received with mixed emotions, which include sadness, disappointment, or even anger. But some also came forward with support since my return to Hong Kong,” Chow said in a statement published by the diocesan news site, Sunday Examiner on April 28.

He admitted that “loving our country” is a core value espoused by the Chinese and the Hong Kong government.

Like many, Chow said, he grew up in colonial Hong Kong, where “national sentiment and identity were hardly part of our awareness.”

“Hence, expressing our love for our country was not steeped in our blood, so to speak. It should take quite some intentional efforts to make such a shift in our mindset,” he said.

What many in Hong Kong experienced on the socio-political front in the past decade has further made the shift more difficult, the prelate said, adding that both Chinese and Hong Kong governments must be well aware of this.

“We really need the Holy Spirit to teach us to love our country and our Church at the same time,” Chow added.

The Jesuit bishop pointed out that “love for our country is part of the Catholic Church’s teachings.”

He referred to Jesus’ famous saying, “Repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God” (Mark 12:17).

“The implication is that both domains are necessary and not mutually exclusive for us citizens and Christians,” he asserted, adding that the Catechism of the Catholic Church (paragraph 2239) says it is the duty of citizens to love and serve the country.

Chow said that the greatest asset of a country is its people, and thus, loving the country means loving those people living in the country. Similarly, the church’s greatest asset is the “people of God” not the church buildings.

“Therefore, loving our country means the dignity of its people should come first. I believe any responsible government must have the same mission in mind, though the approaches prescribed may vary due to different external factors,” he said, adding that the people can enjoy a ‘good’ life when their government adheres to its mission.

“The contrary is also true. It is, therefore, desirable to have an opening for dialogue between the government and the Church. For the sake of the country, we should help the government to become better,” he pointed out.

The dialogue assumes respect, empathy, and mutual understanding, he reminded.

Chow said his experience as an educator and psychologist suggests that “being positive and appreciative toward those who can make desirable changes for themselves or others is certainly more sustainable than being negatively critical and threatening most of the time.”

Chow’s Beijing trip came about two weeks after the Vatican accused China of violating the 2018 agreement on the appointment of bishops in the country.

It also came as Hong Kong faced political uncertainty due to a state crackdown on advocates of freedom and democracy since Beijing imposed draconian national security law in 2020.

Chow earlier stated that his visit to Beijing “underscores the mission of the Diocese of Hong Kong to be a bridge Church and promote exchanges and interactions between the two sides.”

He also pointed out there are flaws in the governance system and the need for a humanitarian approach to fix the flaws in it.

“We cannot be naïve about debilitating bureaucracy and political interests being some major obstacles to a fruitful dialogue, for it is not about kowtowing but a sharpening of core values in the search for a common approach,” he said.

Chow acknowledged the Beijing trip taught him good lessons.

“My Beijing trip taught me to appreciate ecclesiastical and government personnel in the light of common humanity desiring for ends that encourage further understanding and collaboration,” he said.

