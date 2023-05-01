HK academics bemoan the end of Liberal Studies

Officials blamed the subject for encouraging students to take part in the 2019 pro-democracy protests

Students of the Chinese University of Hong Kong join a protest rally in 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong’s academic experts and teachers lamented the removal of Liberal Studies from the curriculum which they say will affect the critical thinking and opinion formation of students on socio-political issues in the politically troubled former British colony.

The short-lived Liberal Studies introduced in 2009 was part of the four core subjects in the senior secondary curriculum and was revamped in 2021 as Citizenship and Social Development course with an emphasis on national security, the Hong Kong Free Press reported on April 30.

The students who took up the course in 2020 with their exams ending in 2023 thus became the last batch to appear for the qualifying examinations on April 27.

A Hong Kong-based teacher who identified himself under the pseudonym Chris Wong for fear of retaliation felt that the revised curriculum was missing the student’s capability to analyze and form opinions.

“Even if a student was just casually looking up information, at least they Googled and did research…,” Wong said.

He further added that “Liberal Studies is gone, all that’s left [in the remaining subjects] is practicing past exam questions, it feels like something is missing.”

During the introduction of the subject, the Hong Kong authorities had stated that they would use a “student-oriented approach to help students understand themselves, and their relationships with others and the environment they live in.”

The latest revision of the subject came after pro-Beijing figures – including former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa – and other officials blamed the subject for encouraging students to take part in the 2019 pro-democracy protests and unrest.

Carrie Lam, the then chief executive of Hong Kong in her 2020 policy address had stated that the “deviation” of Liberal Studies from its intended objectives will be rectified.

According to the Education Bureau of Hong Kong, Liberal Studies placed “too much emphasis on discussion of current affairs” and carried “polarized” discussions that were “too focused on political issues as a result of… the direction of question set in the public examination.”

The bureau went on to further state that the subject as it stood misinterpreted “critical thinking” as “a readiness to challenge authority and criticize and object indiscriminately.”

The new course introduced by the authorities has a greater emphasis on national security and identity with only half the teaching hours that were allotted for the erstwhile Liberal Studies.

It also includes a pass-fail assessment instead of a grading system, and a study trip to mainland China to replace the Independent Enquiry Study (IES) which was a self-initiated research task.

Tin Fong-chak, the ex-vice-president of the disbanded pro-democracy Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union and a former Liberal Studies teacher stated that students had begun self-censoring their opinions.

According to Tin, some of the students during a discussion had asked “how there could be problems” with government suggestions, or said that “there are no social problems in China,” HKFP reported.

“If you ask me, I think they were kidding. But it also reflected some of their considerations and fears,” Tin said.

According to reports, between 2012 to 2020 there have been questions about various Hong Kong policies in the Liberal Studies exams.

Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education included questions about the city’s political system, people’s right to protest and press freedom which were a recurring theme in the exams.

Tin felt that the Liberal Studies subject had become a “scapegoat” for Hong Kong’s political controversies in recent years.

He said the subject was not introduced by a group of teachers with “ulterior motives,” but was suggested by the government itself as part of a high school curriculum reform.

The bureau’s recommendation was to trim the content of Liberal Studies, allowing students to opt out of the IES report, as well as potential vetting of textbooks, Tin said.

Tin said that the complete overhaul of the subject because of political pressure was “terrifying.”

The change in the subject has also caused the teachers who taught Liberal Studies to search for other work or switch subjects.

Ah Man, who began his career as a Liberal Studies teacher in 2019 had to find a job at another school as a Geography teacher.

Man felt that the in-class discussions were “completely different” from those in his old subject -- Citizenship and Social Development.

“They were based on points [of academic knowledge] but not… points of views generated by students themselves. The latter would drive the direction of a discussion in a [Liberal Studies] lesson,” Man said.

Man stated that even though Liberal Studies is no longer taught in Hong Kong, teachers could still “pass on the spirit” of the subject by encouraging students to approach matters with balanced and critical thinking, whether in or out of the classroom.

Latest News